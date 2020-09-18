How to set a Gmail signature using your smartphone

There are a lot of users who do not add a Gmail signature while sending emails, and that’s totally fine if you are using it for personal emails like sharing images or documents to your friends and family. But adding a signature to your emails can be useful for business reasons. Rather than typing out your phone number or contact details every time, why not just put a signature with your contact in it?

An email signature is basically a text written at the end of the emails you send, it can be your contact information or a favorite quote or a brand name or anything. When you send an email, the signature is automatically added at the end of Gmail messages as a footer. If you are looking for setting up a signature for your Gmail account, here’s how to set or modify a Gmail signature on your smartphone.

How to set a Gmail signature on your smartphone

Setting up a signature is easy, all you need is to change a quick setting in your Gmail app, this will either add a new signature or change an existing signature that shows up at the bottom for emails you send from the Gmail app.

Launch the Gmail app on your smartphone. In the top left corner, tap the Menu button i.e. three horizontal lines. Swipe to the bottom and tap Settings from the list. Here, choose the Gmail account that you are setting up the signature for. Now tap on Mobile Signature on the next screen. Type the text for your signature and tap OK .

