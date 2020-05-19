How To Set A Nickname On Facebook Messenger [Guide]

You have probably got a few friends, closed ones who go by a nickname, but some of them have uncertain names, names that are completely unrelated to their real names on Facebook. Nicknames can be anything, you may call by their funny last names or names that you often tease them from. You are better off seeing the nickname name of the person rather than the full name.

Your friends’ names that you see on social media can be changed, if you are using Facebook Messenger, you can set a nickname for them. Unlike Instagram, Facebook Messenger allows you to change the name, set a nickname for your friend so that the next time you receive a message, you see their nickname instead.

Since WhatsApp syncs the names from your contact list, you have the control over the names you save in your contact. While the case is quite different as you see on Facebook, Messenger, as well as Instagram. The names are set by your friends, not by you, so you don’t have control over it. I don’t usually save contacts by their names, my contact list is way too wacky (if you know what I mean) and it appears on WhatsApp.

Jokes apart, sometimes those who have a common name, same first name, and even the same last name, you can spare yourself the confusion on the Facebook Messenger by changing their names with a nickname you probably remember the person by.

This feature of the Messenger will help you to remind who all of these people are. What you need to do is just click on their name and you should see the option to add their nickname.

How To Set A Nickname On Facebook Messenger

Go to Messenger and select the contact you want to set a nickname. Tap on the Profile icon and tap Nicknames on the next screen. Here, you can set a nickname of your friend on Facebook Messenger.

