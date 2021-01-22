How to view all browser tabs using ALT + Tab [Windows 10]

After the Windows 10 October 2020 update, Windows 10 now shows you the Microsoft Edge browser tabs as separate entries with thumbnails using the ALT + Tab keyboard shortcut. By default, the shortcut shows you the five most recent browser tabs. However, you can tweak some settings to view all the browser tabs using the same ALT + Tab keyboard shortcut. Here’s how.

Note: For now, with the Windows 10 October 2020 update, this trick works on Microsoft Edge, it doesn’t work on Google Chrome as well as Mozilla Firefox. Future updates may bring support for Chrome, Firefox, and other browsers.

To view all browser tabs on Windows 10, you need to change a quick setting, follow these steps.

Launch Windows Settings using the keyboard shortcut Windows Key + I or use the start menu to go to the Settings as shown in the screenshot below. Click on System and on the left side, click Multitasking . Locate to the Pressing Alt + Tab shows under the Timeline on the right side of Multitasking. Click on the drop-down menu and select Open windows and all tabs in Edge.

Close the Settings window and now use the keyboard shortcut ALT + Tab while running Microsoft Edge with multiple tabs open. You will see each tab as a separate entry on the screen with its own thumbnail.

This is how you can view all browser tabs. If you ever want to change it back, visit the Windows Settings again and go to System -> Multitasking, on the right side, click on the Alt+ Tab drop-down menu and choose Open windows only.

