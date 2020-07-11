A lot of processes on your Windows are shown running in the Task Manager, you can see which processes are consuming CPU, memory, and disk, but did you know that you can also view power usage of a particular process?

The Task Manager shows you specified columns which include the name of the process, its status, CPU, Memory, Disk, and Network usage. After the October 2018 Windows update, you can now add two new columns in the Task Manager – Power usage and Power usage trend.

How To View Power Usage In Task Manager [Windows 10]

To view the power usage of processes in the Task Manager, follow these steps.

Open Task Manager by CTRL + Shift + Delete keyboard shortcut or use the taskbar by right-clicking on it and selecting Task Manager.

Once you open the Task Manager, click on More Details at the bottom.

Under the Processes tab, right-click on any columns and check the Power usage and Power usage trend .

If you already see these columns, no need to add them. In case if it’s not shown, enlarge the Task Manager window or resize the columns to accommodate the added ones. If you don’t see the two options in the list, that means your Windows isn’t updated yet, make sure you update it to the latest version to get this feature.

Now, what do the Power usage and Power usage trend do? The Power usage shows you the current power consumption of a particular process while Power usage trend shows you the long term trend of the power usage of the process. Depending upon the usage of the, it shows Very Low, Low, High, and Very High.

Let’s say you are using Microsoft Edge and it shows Very Low usage means the Microsoft Edge won’t affect the battery performance significantly whereas a high-end game like PUBG that you are playing shows High usage means it drains the battery power drastically. For games, you can also add the GPU usage column in the Task Manager.

You can check which apps have used the most power and which apps have used the least. This is similar to the battery usage on most Android smartphones.

Go to Settings -> System -> Battery and click on ‘ See which apps are affecting your battery life ‘.

That’s was it. If you like this quick guide, make sure you also check out more tutorials, guides, tips, and tricks related to Windows as well as Mac. To get updates on the latest smartphones and tech, follow us on our social media profiles.