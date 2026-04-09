Insta360 has introduced the Insta360 Snap Selfie Screen series, designed to enable a real-time preview while using a smartphone’s rear camera. The lineup includes two variants – the standard Snap Selfie Screen and a version with built-in lighting for enhanced shooting conditions.
Magnetic Rear Display for Better Selfies
The Insta360 Snap Selfie Screen is built for creators, vloggers, and everyday users who prefer using the rear camera for higher-quality selfies and videos.
- Magnetic snap-on design for quick attachment
- Provides mirrored real-time preview
- Eliminates the need for repeated framing adjustments
The device connects via USB-C and operates without an internal battery, drawing power directly from the smartphone.
The Snap Selfie Screen features a 3.5-inch touchscreen display that mirrors the phone’s screen for both framing and control.
- Low latency of around 30ms
- One-tap mirroring for natural orientation
- Supports both native and third-party camera apps
It also includes a 2-in-1 protective cover to prevent accidental touches during use.
Lighting Variant for Content Creators
The Snap Selfie Screen with Light variant adds built-in lighting support:
- Adjustable brightness and color temperature
- Lighting system developed in collaboration with AMIRO
This variant is designed to improve results in low-light or indoor shooting environments.
Key Highlights
- Supports 0.5x wide-angle shooting using the main camera
- USB-C video output with DisplayPort Alt Mode
- Compact and pocket-friendly design
- Plug-and-play functionality
The device supports iPhone 15 and later models and Android smartphones with USB Type-C and DisplayPort (DP) Alt Mode.
Insta360 Snap Selfie Screen Specifications & Features
- Display: 3.5-inch, 480 x 800 resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, 550 nits brightness
- Connectivity: USB Type-C (DP Alt Mode)
- Compatibility: iPhone 15 and later, Android smartphones with USB Type-C and DisplayPort (DP) Alt Mode
- Dimensions: Up to 103 mm x 67.5 mm x 8.2 mm
- Weight: 75.5 grams (standard), 88.6 grams (with light)
- Operating temperature: -20°C to 40°C
The price for the Snap Selfie Screen is US $79.99 (~₹7,400 in India), and the price for the Snap Selfie Screen with Light is US $89.99 (~₹8,320 in India) and is globally available on Amazon.com and the Insta360 official store (Store.Insta360.com). For India, the Snap Selfie Screen is priced at ₹10,999 and is available on Amazon.in.
Insta360 Snap Selfie Screen Price & Availability
- Price (Global): US $79.99 (Snap Selfie Screen), US $89.99 (Snap Selfie Screen with Light)
- Price (India): ₹10,999 (Snap Selfie Screen)
- Availability: Globally on Amazon.com, Insta360 official store (Store.Insta360.com); Amazon.in for India