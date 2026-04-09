Insta360 has introduced the Insta360 Snap Selfie Screen series, designed to enable a real-time preview while using a smartphone’s rear camera. The lineup includes two variants – the standard Snap Selfie Screen and a version with built-in lighting for enhanced shooting conditions.

Magnetic Rear Display for Better Selfies

The Insta360 Snap Selfie Screen is built for creators, vloggers, and everyday users who prefer using the rear camera for higher-quality selfies and videos.

Magnetic snap-on design for quick attachment

Provides mirrored real-time preview

Eliminates the need for repeated framing adjustments

The device connects via USB-C and operates without an internal battery, drawing power directly from the smartphone.

The Snap Selfie Screen features a 3.5-inch touchscreen display that mirrors the phone’s screen for both framing and control.

Low latency of around 30ms

One-tap mirroring for natural orientation

Supports both native and third-party camera apps

It also includes a 2-in-1 protective cover to prevent accidental touches during use.

Lighting Variant for Content Creators

The Snap Selfie Screen with Light variant adds built-in lighting support:

Adjustable brightness and color temperature

Lighting system developed in collaboration with AMIRO

This variant is designed to improve results in low-light or indoor shooting environments.

Key Highlights

Supports 0.5x wide-angle shooting using the main camera

USB-C video output with DisplayPort Alt Mode

Compact and pocket-friendly design

Plug-and-play functionality

The device supports iPhone 15 and later models and Android smartphones with USB Type-C and DisplayPort (DP) Alt Mode.

Insta360 Snap Selfie Screen Specifications & Features

Display: 3.5-inch, 480 x 800 resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, 550 nits brightness

3.5-inch, 480 x 800 resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, 550 nits brightness Connectivity: USB Type-C (DP Alt Mode)

USB Type-C (DP Alt Mode) Compatibility: iPhone 15 and later, Android smartphones with USB Type-C and DisplayPort (DP) Alt Mode

iPhone 15 and later, Android smartphones with USB Type-C and DisplayPort (DP) Alt Mode Dimensions: Up to 103 mm x 67.5 mm x 8.2 mm

Up to 103 mm x 67.5 mm x 8.2 mm Weight: 75.5 grams (standard), 88.6 grams (with light)

75.5 grams (standard), 88.6 grams (with light) Operating temperature: -20°C to 40°C

The price for the Snap Selfie Screen is US $79.99 (~₹7,400 in India), and the price for the Snap Selfie Screen with Light is US $89.99 (~₹8,320 in India) and is globally available on Amazon.com and the Insta360 official store (Store.Insta360.com). For India, the Snap Selfie Screen is priced at ₹10,999 and is available on Amazon.in.

Insta360 Snap Selfie Screen Price & Availability

Price (Global): US $79.99 (Snap Selfie Screen), US $89.99 (Snap Selfie Screen with Light)

US $79.99 (Snap Selfie Screen), US $89.99 (Snap Selfie Screen with Light) Price (India): ₹10,999 (Snap Selfie Screen)

₹10,999 (Snap Selfie Screen) Availability: Globally on Amazon.com, Insta360 official store (Store.Insta360.com); Amazon.in for India

Get Insta360 Snap Selfie Screen on Store.Insta360.com