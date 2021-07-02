Apple had promised to release iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 for the public in July this year and keeping its promise, the company has started releasing the public beta to the testing group, giving an opportunity to test the new software before its launch in the fall.

The latest iOS 15 public beta is compatible with these phones — All iPhone 12 models, all iPhone 11 models, iPhone XS and XS Max, iPhone XR, ‌‌iPhone‌‌ X, ‌‌iPhone‌‌ 8 and ‌‌iPhone‌‌ 8 Plus, ‌‌iPhone‌‌ 7 and 7 Plus, ‌iPhone SE‌, iPhone‌‌ 6s and 6s Plus, and iPod touch 7th generation.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how you can install the latest iOS 15 public beta on your Apple iPhone.

How to install iOS 15 public beta on Apple iPhone

Step 1: On your iOS device, open the Safari web browser and navigate to the Apple Beta Software Program website.

Step 2: Now, tap the Sign up button and enter your Apple ID credentials. You can also sign in with your Apple ID if you’ve signed up to beta test a previous update.

Step 3: After that, agree to the Apple Beta Software Program terms and conditions if required. You will now see a main screen that’s a Guide for Public Betas. Click on iOS.

Step 4: Read the instructions carefully, and then using the link in the “Get Started” section, select “enroll your iOS device.”

Step 5: Scroll down and tap on the “Download profile” button. When you see a popup that says the website is trying to download a configuration profile, tap on “Allow.”

Step 6: Open up the Settings app on your iOS device and then tap on the “Profile Downloaded” section. In the upper right corner of the screen, tap on “Install.”

Step 7: Now, enter your passcode and then tap “Install” again and then tap Done.

Step 8: Your phone will prompt you to restart. From there, go back to the main Settings screen and under “General,” choose “Software Update” and then tap on the “Download and Install” option.

Now, once the beta update has been downloaded, you can tap on “Install Now” to get it set up. The iPhone will install the software, restart, and you’ll be up and running with the new iOS 15 software on your device.