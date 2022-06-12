Apple introduced the new iOS 16 for its smartphones at the WWDC this year. It comes with several new features but most users will have to wait for a few more months before they get to use this new version of the operating system.

While the stable rollout is still months away, the company has rolled out the developer preview version which can be installed by those users who have a developer account.

In this step-by-step, we will show you how you can install the latest iOS 16 Developer Preview on your Apple iPhone to test the new version of the operating system and try out features that the company is offering and will roll out later this year.

How to install iOS 16 Developer Preview on Apple iPhone

Step 1: Open the Safari web browser on your Apple iPhone.

Step 2: When the browser opens, go to the developer.apple.com website.

Step 3: After that, sign in to your developer account using the Apple ID.

Step 4: Once signed in, go to the iOS 16 beta section and tap on the “Install Profile” option.

Step 5: When a pop-up appears on the screen, select “Allow and Close” and the iOS Developer Beta software will start downloading on your smartphone.

Step 6: After the download is completed, open Settings and you will see the Profile Downloaded tab.

Step 7: Tap on Profile Downloaded and then tap on the “Install” option.

That’s it. Once the installation is completed, restart your Apple iPhone for the changes to take effect. When the smartphone boots up, you will be able to use the latest iOS 16 and try the new features of the operating system.

Do note that this is a beta version and not a finished product from the company. If you download and install the iOS 16 developer beta, then there’s a possibility that you may face some issues now and then. So, we recommend downloading the beta onto an iPhone that is not your daily driver or waiting for the public beta version of the iOS 16, which is expected to arrive next month.