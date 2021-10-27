How to install the latest macOS Monterey on your Mac

Apple recently launched its latest update for the macOS — the company’s operating system for its computers. The latest macOS Monterey comes with several new features and updates, including Shortcuts, a new Safari, Focus mode, AirPlay to Mac, and more.

After weeks of the beta period, the new macOS version is quite stable for everyone to install on your device. If you are looking for how to install the macOS Monterey on your Mac device, then here is a step-by-step guide.

The macOS 12.0.1 is the first public Monterey release and it weighs around 12GB. So, you will need a bit more disk space than that. Also, do keep in mind it may take several hours or more to download depending on your internet connection.

How to install macOS Monterey on your Mac

Step 1: Create a backup of your Mac device just in case you face any issues during this process or want to downgrade your system once the process is done.

Step 2: There are two ways for you to download the latest macOS Monterey on your device — OTA and App Store.

For installing over-the-air (OTA) updates, go to System Preferences > Software Update.

On the other hand, you can install the new update through the Mac App Store. You can click here to open this in the App Store.

Step 3: When the macOS Monterey page appears on the App Store, click on the blue-colored “Get” button to being the process.

If you are installing it via System Preferences, then click on the “Upgrade Now” button.

Step 4: Once the download is completed, an installer will automatically open on your computer. Click “Continue” and follow the on-screen instructions.

That’s it. Just keep in mind that you should not close your MacBook or put the Mac device in Sleep mode while the process is ongoing. Once everything is completed and you restart the device, you will be greeted with the latest macOS Monterey.