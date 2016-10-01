Telecom News, Mobile Phones Price & Specifications
Intex Mobiles

Intex Aqua Raze II with Android 6.0 Marshmallow and 4G VoLTE launched in India for ₹4990

By Sagar Bakre
After launching the Aqua Raze in India earlier this year, Intex has now launched the Aqua Raze II in the country with a price tag of ₹4990.

The Intex Aqua Raze II is powered by a quad-core processor which is clocked at 1.5 GHz and is paired with 1 GB RAM. The device boots up to Android 6.0 Marshmallow and ships with a 1750 mAh battery.

The Aqua Raze II features a 4.5-inch display and comes with an internal storage of 8 GB out of which 3.16 GB is available to the user. However, you can expand the external storage using a microSD card. The external storage can be expanded up to 32 GB.

Intex Aqua Raze II specifications:

  • CPU: 1.5 GHz Spreadtrum SC9832A quad-core processor
  • RAM: 1 GB
  • GPU: Mali-400
  • Operating System: Android 6.0 Marshmallow
  • Display: 4.5-inch FWVGA (854 x 480 pixels) display
  • Rear Camera: 5 MP with LED flash
  • Front Camera: 2 MP
  • Internal Storage: 8 GB
  • External Storage: 32 GB
  • Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, FM Radio, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
  • SIM: Dual SIM (Micro + Micro)
  • Colors: White, Dark Blue, Champagne
  • Battery: 1750 mAh

The Intex Aqua Raze II should be available for purchase at retail stores across India.

