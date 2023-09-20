Logitech has introduced its latest wireless keyboard and mouse combo under its Pebble 2 Series, the Logitech Pebble 2 collection includes Pebble Keys 2 K380s and Pebble Mouse 2 M350s. The Pebble Keys 2 K380s wireless keyboard features a slim and compact design with recycled plastic materials, multi-device connectivity for up to 3 devices, support for Logi Options+, and more. The Pebble Mouse 2 M350s features Silent clicks with Silent Touch Technology, a recycled plastic design, and a customizable middle button with Logi Options+ App.

The Logitech Pebble 2 wireless keyboard and mouse combo is the successor to the Logitech Pebble collection and is also an upgrade to the Logitech K380 keyboard. The duo is made from a minimum of 49% recycled plastic, the company says. In addition, both the keyboard and mouse allow users to switch between devices with a push of a button. Logitech says, the products are certified carbon neutral and come in responsibly sourced packaging. Plastic parts include certified post-consumer recycled plastic. The compact jumpsuit comes in three colors – Tonal Graphite, Tonal White, and Tonal Rose.

The Pebble Keys 2 K380s offers a slim and compact design with round keys scooped and low-profile, and offers a quiet, laptop-like typing experience. It has 16 mm thickness and weighs 415 g (with batteries – 2x AAA). It offers extra functions such as Search, screenshot, emoji menu, and many others using the Fn hotkeys. It supports the Logi Options+ app which allows users to customize the 10 Fn keys, such as quickly opening the most used applications. The Logi Options+ is available for Windows and macOS.

The Pebble Mouse 2 M350s is a portable wireless mouse with a thin and lightweight design (76 grams with 1x AA battery) and comes with a round pebble shape to fit naturally in the palm. It features silent clicks with Silent Touch technology which eliminates 90% of click noise. It has high-precision optical tracking with a DPI range of 400 – 4,000 dpi (fully adjustable with 100 dpi increments).

The Pebble Mouse 2 M350s has a 3-button style design with a customizable middle mouse button via Logi Options+ App to assign shortcuts to their favorite applications, like WhatsApp or Spotify, or to perform everyday actions like showing/hiding the desktop, taking screenshots, and much more.

The Pebble Keys 2 K380s and Pebble Mouse 2 M350s support Bluetooth BLE connectivity and multi-device pairing for up to 3 devices. It is compatible with the Logi Bolt USB receiver. The Pebble Keys 2 K380s uses 2x AAA batteries and the Pebble Mouse 2 M350s uses a 1x AA battery and delivers a battery life of up to 36 months and 24 months, respectively.

The price for the Logitech Pebble Keys 2 K380s wireless keyboard is ₹4,195 while the Logitech Pebble Mouse 2 M350s is priced at ₹2,295. A dedicated Pebble 2 Combo for Mac, the price for the Logitech Pebble 2 Combo is ₹5,995. The Pebble 2 collection is available in online and offline stores from 14th September 2023.

Logitech Pebble 2 Collection (Pebble Keys 2 K380s, Pebble Mouse 2 M350s) Price In India & Availability

Price: ₹5,995 (Pebble 2 Combo), ₹4,195 (Pebble Keys 2 K380s), ₹2,295 (Pebble Mouse 2 M350s)

₹5,995 (Pebble 2 Combo), ₹4,195 (Pebble Keys 2 K380s), ₹2,295 (Pebble Mouse 2 M350s) Availability: 14th September 2023 in online and offline stores

Know More About Logitech Pebble 2 Collection on Logitech.com/en-in