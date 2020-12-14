Mastering Safari on iPhone and iPad: The best tips, tricks and hidden features you should know

Safari is a web browser that comes pre-installed on iPhone and iPad and a lot of people use it as their primary browser to surf the web. The browser just keeps getting better with every update it receives. Safari brings in a lot of features and if you are using it on an everyday basis then this guide is for you.

In this guide, we are going to have a look at the best Tips, Tricks, and Hidden Features for Safari on the iPhone and iPad. Without waiting further, let’s get started.

1) Make use of the Smart Search Bar

The Smart Search bar on Safari allows it’s users to search for bookmarks, search history, and more all from a single page. In addition to this, users can also find specific words in webpages. This feature can come in handy when you are reading any online books or going through a long article. Besides this, users can also search for their queries on Google using the Smart Search bar. To use Smart Search Bar on Safari all you have to do is:

Step 1: Open Safari on your iPhone or iPad.

Step 2: Tap on Smart Search Bar and type in a keyword or a sentence. Once you are done you’ll be able to get results from the web, your safari bookmarks, and your search history.

Step 3: If you want to search within a webpage, simply open that website and type in the keyword you want to search.

Step 4: Tap on Find “Keyword Name” from the “On This Page” section and you’ll get the results.

Step 5: Tap on “Done” to close the find section.

2) How to use Incognito / Private Browsing Mode on Safari

Normally when we browse the web everything we search for, gets saved in our search history and anyone who gets access to our phone can see that. However, if you want to avoid that you can use the Private Browsing mode on Safari. Once you are in the private mode, whatever you search doesn’t get saved on your Google Account’s history or your browser history. Have a look at the steps below to see how it’s done.

Step 1: Bring up Safari on your iPhone or iPad.

Step 2: Tap on the Pages button from the bottom right corner.

Step 3: Tap on “Private” to enter Private Mode and then tap on “+” to open a new Private Window.

3) Automatically close tabs in Safari

Mostly everyone who uses Safari as their primary browser doesn’t bother to close tabs when the work gets done. As a result a lot of tabs, get piled up, and searching for the tab you are looking for becomes difficult. In some cases, the browser also gets slowed down due to a lot of tabs in the background. However, Safari allows its users to automatically close tabs after a specific period of time. Follow the below steps to do it on your iPhone or iPad.

Step 1: Open Settings on your iOS device and head over to Safari Settings.

Step 2: Select “Close Tabs” from the Tabs section in Safari Settings.

Step 3: Choose your preferred time period from the given options and head back to your home screen. That’s all doing this will allow Safari to automatically close tabs in the time period you’ve selected.

Have a look at the image below to see how it’s done.

4) How to add a bookmark in Safari

If there are any websites that you visit on an everyday basis, then adding them as a bookmark can save you from the trouble of writing the URL every time you want to visit it. To add a bookmark in Safari all you have to do is:

Step 1: Open Safari and head to the website that you want to bookmark.

Step 2: Long Press on the History button from below and tap on “Add Bookmark” to proceed further with the process.

Step 3: Tap on “Save” from the top right corner and the website will get added to the bookmarks.

Have a look at the image below to see how it’s done.

5) How to change your default Search Engine in Safari

While Google is the most widely used search engine, some users like using DuckDuckGo and other search engines as their primary websites for searching up stuff. If you are one of them, then you must know the struggle of writing in the search engine URL before searching. Hence, to solve that, Safari allows it’s users to change their default search engine. Have a look at the steps below to see how it’s done.

Step 1: Go to Settings -> Safari -> Search Engine.

Step 2: Select the Search Engine you want to use as your default search engine.

Step 3: Go back and search the web using Safari. You’ll notice that the new Settings get applied and your default search engine will get updated.

