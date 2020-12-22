How to manage saved passwords in Microsoft Edge

Modern web browsers these days come with support for saving login credentials. This makes it easy for users to log into different accounts without having to remember or manually enter login details.

If you are using the new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge as your web browser, then you can use the password management feature of the app. In this guide, we will show how you can easily edit, add, and delete login credentials.

Saving New Passwords

By default, whenever you try to log into an account, the Edge browser will show a prompt to save the username and password. The prompt is displayed just below the address bar. If you want to save the details, just click on the “Save” button, or if you don’t want to save the details and don’t want to see the prompt for that particular website from next time, just click the “Never” button.

You can also click the close button on the top of the box which will close it for the time being but whenever you enter the login details next time, the prompt box will show up.

Editing Saved Passwords

There are some websites that force users to update their password details after a specific time duration. Even if that’s not the case, you may have changed the password for a specific website. Whatever be the case, you may need to edit the password for the login details that are already saved in the browser.

To edit the password, click on the three-dot menu icon at the top-right corner, and from the drop-down list, select the “Settings” option. Now, in the Profiles tab, click on the “Passwords” option.

You will now see the list of saved passwords on the browser. To edit a password or username, click the three-dot icon next to the entry and then click on the “Details” button. You will now be able to update the URL, username, and password.

Deleting Saved Passwords

If you want to delete the login details saved in the browser, open the Settings page. You can either click the three-dot icon and select Settings from the list or just type “edge://settings” in the address bar.

Now, in the Profiles tab, select the Passwords option. You will get the list of all the passwords saved. To delete a particular login detail, just click the three-dot icon beside it and from the option, click “Delete” and you are set.

If you have accidentally deleted the saved password, you will be presented with an Undo button as a pop-up alert box in the top-right corner. You can click on it to reverse the action and ignore it if you actually wanted to delete those details.

Resetting Ignore List

If you accidentally clicked the “Never” button when the Edge browser showed the password saving prompt, then here is how you can remove that website from the ignore list and get the prompt when you try to log-in next time.

In the Password Settings page, below the list of saved passwords, there will be a list of “Never saved” websites. Just click on the ‘x’ icon beside the URL to remove that website from the Never list.