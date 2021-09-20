Microsoft Surface Pro 8 leaks ahead of its launch later this week

Earlier this year, in January, Microsoft launched the Surface Pro 7+ two-in-one device and now the company is gearing up to launch the successor, dubbed Microsoft Surface Pro 8. It is expected to be unveiled at an event on 22nd September, along with the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 smartphone and a few other products.

Ahead of the launch of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8, its specifications have leaked online by tipster @Shadow_Leak. It reveals that the device will feature a 13-inch display and offer 120Hz refresh rate support.

The device is said to be powered by the 11th generation Intel Core processor. Currently, information about the memory configuration remains unknown. In the software department, it will come pre-installed with the Windows 11 operating system.

It is also said that the product will have two Thunderbolt ports, and come with replaceable SSD drives. Interestingly, the Redmond-based tech giant has removed USB-A ports. The swappable drives are in line with what Microsoft offers in Surface Laptop 4, Surface Pro X, and the business-only Surface Pro 7 Plus.

Along with the specifications, an image related to the upcoming device, which appears to be an advertisement flyer for the Surface Pro 8, has also leaked online. The overall design seems similar to what the tech giant has been offering so far.

In the leaked image, the upcoming two-in-one devices have narrow bezels. To know for sure if the information available so far is true, we will have to wait for the official launch event which is scheduled to kick off on 22nd September at 11 am EDST. At the event, we expect Microsoft to launch Surface Duo 2, Surface Go 3, a newly designed Surface Book 4, and an updated Surface Pro X.

Source