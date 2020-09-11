Moto G9 Plus goes official; features Snapdragon 730G chipset, 4 GB RAM and 5000 mAh battery

Lenovo-owned Motorola has today launched its latest smartphone — Moto G9 Plus. Currently, the smartphone has been launched in Brazil but we expect the company to soon release it in other markets.

The phone features a 6.8-inch Full HD+ MaxVision HDR10 display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and HDR10 support. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC.

It packs 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. There’s a microSD card slot that allows users to further expand storage capacity. The device also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security.

As for the cameras, on the backside, the device comes with a quad-camera setup that includes a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, there’s a 16 MP snapper for taking selfies.

The smartphone runs the Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box and is powered by a 5000 mAh with 30W TurboPower fast charging support.

The Moto G9 Plus comes in two color options — Rose Gold and Indigo Blue. It is priced at 2499 Brazilian real (~$470) and is now available for purchase in Brazil.

Moto G9 Plus Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch FHD+ MaxVision LCD display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and HDR10 support

Android 10 Rear Camera: 64 MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture + 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP macro sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture

Pricing and Availability