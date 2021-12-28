Lenovo executive confirms third-gen Motorola Razr foldable smartphone

Motorola was among the first brands to launch a foldable smartphone in the market in the form of Motorola Razr. The device was launched in 2019, just months after Samsung launched its Galaxy Z Fold smartphone. While the phone had a nostalgic feel, it lacked in many parts, especially with the underpowered specifications.

In 2020, the Lenovo-owned company launched its successor with better design, specifications, and support for 5G connectivity, but the device still failed to excite users and couldn’t come near to the offering from Samsung.

Now, the Chinese company is all set to launch its third foldable smartphone, continuing with the Motorola Razr branding. When the company didn’t launch a foldable smartphone this year, it was speculated that Motorola has bowed out of the foldable race but that isn’t the case.

An executive at Lenovo, which owns the Motorola brand, has confirmed that a third-generation Motorola Razr foldable smartphone is coming next year, i.e. in 2022. It is said that the company is focusing to offer a more advanced chip and an improved user experience. This could mean that the device may pack the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which is set to power most of the premium phones getting launched.

As of now, there’s not much known about this upcoming foldable smartphone. But given that the company’s executive has confirmed it and many Chinese brands have entered the space recently, the new Motorola Razr could get launched in a few months.

Source