Motorola, the company owned by Lenovo, has showcased its rollable concept smartphone, which can change the screen size of the device with just a click of a button. The smartphone was revealed at the Lenovo Tech World event, showcasing the company’s experiment for future devices.

It’s noteworthy that the company currently has no plans to launch this smartphone in the market. It is only meant to be a concept smartphone showcasing the company’s innovative capabilities.

The rollable phone concept features a 5-inch OLED screen which can be expanded to a 6.5-inch screen when the device is unfolded with a click of a button. Clicking the button again retracts the display into a smaller form factor. The content on the screen adapts to the size, including the home screen, videos, and more.

With this announcement, Motorola has now joined the list of companies like OPPO and TCL that have showcased their rollable display smartphones. Even LG was working on a similar device before the company exited the smartphone business last year. On the other hand, Motorola’s partner company Lenovo is showcasing a laptop with a rollout display.

Motorola already has a lineup of foldable smartphones under its Razr brand, and the company recently announced the third-generation Razr, which is currently limited to the Chinese market. Making smartphones with a rollable display is incredibly difficult, which means that it will take years before we see a commercial version of smartphones with a rollable display available for purchase in the market.

