Nokia 5.4 powered by Snapdragon 662 SoC and 6 GB RAM goes official
HMD Global, the Finnish company has launched its latest mid-range smartphone in the market — Nokia 5.4. In terms of design, the phone is similar to the Nokia 8.3 but is aimed at budget-conscious buyers.
The phone features a 6.39-inch HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio with a punch-hole cutout on top of the screen that houses the 16-megapixel front-facing snapper. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor.
It comes packed with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. As for the camera department, the device features a quad-camera setup on the back that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.
The camera has 60fps video recording, OZO spatial audio, and wind noise cancellation for videos. There’s also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. It runs the Android 10 operating system and the company says that it is upgradable to Android 11. The device is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery.
The Nokia 5.4 comes in two color options — Polar Night and Dusk, and starts at 189 Euros and will go on sale in the UK from this month.
Nokia 5.4 Specifications
- Display: 6.39-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 720 x 1520 pixels screen resolution and 400 nits typical brightness
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform
- GPU: Adreno 610 GPU
- RAM: 4/6 GB
- Storage: 64/128 GB internal; expandable up to 256 GB
- OS: Android 10
- Rear Camera: 48 MP primary sensor + 5 MP wide-angle camera + 2 MP depth sensor + 2 MP for macro sensor
- Front Camera: 16 MP
- Others: Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, Qualcomm aptX Adaptive
- Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C
- Battery: 4000 mAh battery with 10W charging