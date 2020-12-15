HMD Global, the Finnish company has launched its latest mid-range smartphone in the market — Nokia 5.4. In terms of design, the phone is similar to the Nokia 8.3 but is aimed at budget-conscious buyers.

The phone features a 6.39-inch HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio with a punch-hole cutout on top of the screen that houses the 16-megapixel front-facing snapper. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor.

It comes packed with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. As for the camera department, the device features a quad-camera setup on the back that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

The camera has 60fps video recording, OZO spatial audio, and wind noise cancellation for videos. There’s also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. It runs the Android 10 operating system and the company says that it is upgradable to Android 11. The device is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery.

The Nokia 5.4 comes in two color options — Polar Night and Dusk, and starts at 189 Euros and will go on sale in the UK from this month.

Nokia 5.4 Specifications