Nothing Phone (1) launched, features 6.55-inch flexible OLED screen, 12 GB RAM, wireless charging, Nothing OS, and more

The first smartphone from Nothing Tech is here, after launching its first TWS buds last year – Nothing ear (1), the company has finally revealed its Android smartphone which was most anticipated by its fans. Nothing Phone (1) has been launched in India and globally and it caters to the premium mid-range category of smartphones.

Some of the quick highlights of the Nothing Phone (1) are its Glyph interface, 6.55-inch 10-bit flexible OLED screen, reverse wireless charging support, massive 12 GB RAM, Nothing OS with added features, and is powered by 6nm Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G+ octa-core SoC.

The Nothing Phone (1) is designed with a recycled aluminum frame, certified with IP53 water resistance, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. But the most unique part of the smartphone is its transparent back inspired by the Nothing ear (1) earbuds. The Glyph interface is the glowing LEDs that make the smartphone a looker, but there’s more to these lights when you actually use the phone.

The smartphone comes with a 6.55-inch flexible OLED display, a Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 240 Hz touch-sampling rate, and 1,200 nits peak brightness. The display has a 10-bit color depth, supports HDR10+, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and haptic touch motors. The phone comes with dual stereo speakers and 3 high-definition mics.

The Nothing OS is based on Android 12 out-of-the-box and it comes with a few additions on top of Android native features such as Quick Settings control for Nothing ear (1) earbuds, one for Tesla cars which lets you unlock doors, control the lights, AC, an NFT gallery with NFT tracking, and more. You get 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security patch updates every 2 months.

The Nothing Phone (1) is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ octa-core CPU manufactured in a 6nm TSMC process. The CPU is further laced with up to 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage. The Snapdragon 778G+ is an upgraded version of the older Snapdragon 778G and is supposed to be faster in terms of performance.

The cameras include a dual setup of two 50 MP lenses. One utilizes the Sony IMX766 main sensor with OIS and EIS support while the other uses a Samsung ISOCELL JN1 ultrawide sensor which doubles as a macro camera. The front side has a 16 MP Sony IMX471 camera for selfie needs.

It packs a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging, it takes about 70 minutes to charge fully and 50% in 30 minutes. The smartphone also supports 15W Qi wireless charging as well as 5W reverse wireless charging, these are considered flagship features and can be found on top-of-the-line expensive smartphones.

The price for the Nothing Phone (1) starts at ₹32,999 for its base variant 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, the price for the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage is ₹35,999 while the top variant which has 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage is set at ₹38,999. The Phone (1) comes in two colors – White, and Black.

The Nothing Phone (1) will be available on Flipkart starting 21st July 2022 at 7:00 PM. Offers include ₹1,000 off on pre-orders and a flat ₹2,000 off using HDFC credit cards and debit card EMIs. Nothing has also announced its 45W fast charger for Nothing Phone (1) which is available separately for ₹2,499 which you can grab at a ₹1,000 discount on pre-orders.

Nothing Phone (1) Specifications