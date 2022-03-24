Nothing Phone (1) powered by Snapdragon SoC and Nothing OS to launch in summer this year

Nothing, a new company from Carl Pei, who previously co-founded OnePlus, has just one product in the market — Nothing Ear (1) which is a true wireless earphone. But now, the company has announced a timeline for the launch of another product.

The company has confirmed that the Nothing Phone (1), the brand’s first smartphone, will get launched in the summer of this year but the exact launch date or month has not been revealed yet.

Further, it has also been revealed that the smartphone will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. While the processor is not yet announced, we expect it to be a flagship chipset, likely to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus.

The device will come running Nothing OS, which is a custom operating system built by the company based on Google’s Android operating system. It will offer core features of the core Android, refined down to the essentials.

It will be tailored to provide a quick, seamless, and personalized experience, says the company. It has also been revealed that the first preview of Nothing OS will be available on select smartphone models via its launcher from April.