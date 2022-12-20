OnePlus, the company which is now a part of OPPO, has announced that its latest flagship smartphone, dubbed OnePlus 11 will launch along with the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS earbuds on 7th February.

Unlike last year, the company isn’t limiting the initial launch to its home market China. This time, the company is hosting the launch event in New Delhi, India which means that the devices will make their global debut.

The Chinese company had already teased the OnePlus 11 smartphone when it shared a teaser during the company’s ninth-year anniversary event. It also announced a strategic partnership with OPPO which will see OnePlus as the pioneer brand for flagship-grade smartphones.

As of now, the company has not revealed anything in terms of the specifications and features of the OnePlus 11 flagship smartphone. However, we expect the device to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage and having support for 100W fast charging technology.

Given that there are still a few weeks before the device goes official, we expect the company to share details about the upcoming smartphone as well as the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds through teasers in the coming days and weeks.

