OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro smartphones tipped to launch in March or April

A new year has started and now is the time when most smartphone manufacturers will be launching their flagship smartphones, aiming to grab more market share with their phone’s premium specs and features.

While companies like Xiaomi Samsung have already introduced their flagship smartphones, other firms are going to launch their own phones in the coming weeks and months. Now, a report about the launch of OnePlus is surfacing online.

As per the report, the upcoming OnePlus flagship smartphone is expected to get launched in the month of March or April. However, there’s no specific time frame available for this yet but we expect to know more about this soon.

Coming to the pricing, it is being reported that the OnePlus 9 could start at ₹37,999 while the OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to be priced around ₹49,999.

As for the specifications, the devices are expected to have IP68 certification. The smartphone is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and will come in multiple variants based on memory configuration.

This time, the company is expected to launch three phones — OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Lite. Nonetheless, we expect more details about the smartphone to surface online in the coming days and the company may also start teasing some features soon.