OPPO has launched its latest Enco TWS earbuds in India, this is the Enco Buds2 which is a midrange wireless TWS earbuds that come with up to 28 hours of battery life, Enco Live Stereo sound effects, 10 mm titanized dynamic drivers, IPX4 light-weight design, and 10 minutes quick charging. Here’s more about the earbuds in our OPPO Enco Buds2 review.

OPPO Enco Buds2 Specifications

Model: ETE41 (earbuds), ETE42 (case)

ETE41 (earbuds), ETE42 (case) Driver: 10 mm titanized dynamic drivers

10 Driver Sensitivity: 101 dB @1KHz

101 dB @1KHz Frequency Response Range: 20 Hz to 20,000 Hz

20 Hz to 20,000 Hz Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C

Wireless Range: 10m

10m Bluetooth Codec Support: AAC, SBC

AAC, SBC Protection: IP54 water & dust resistance (earbuds)

Features: AI Noise Cancellation, Binaural low-latency, Enco Live stereo sound effects, IPX4 certified, double tap to control camera, touch controls, in-ear detection, HeyMelody App

Battery Runtime: Rechargeable Li-ion Cell, 40 mAh (earbuds), 460 mAh (case), up to 7 hours of music playback (single charge), u p to 28 hours of music playback (with case), up to 4 hours of calling (single charge), up to 16 hours of calling (with case)

Rechargeable Li-ion Cell, 40 mAh (earbuds), 460 mAh (case), up to u Charging Time: 90 minutes (earbuds), 200 minutes (earbuds + case), 1-hour playback in a 10-minute quick charging

Colors: Black

Weight: 4 grams (each bud), 30 grams (with case)

Dimensions: 57 mm x 57 mm x 25.6 mm (case), 35.2 mm x 20.3 mm x 23.3 mm (earbud)

Price: ₹1,799

Availability: 31st August 2022, OPPO Store, Flipkart

Design, Build & Ergonomics

As far as the design goes, the OPPO Enco Buds2 es extremely light in weight about 30 grams, lighter than many earbuds in this range. The moment you pick up the Enco Buds2, you certainly won’t feel like you are carrying. It has a round-shaped design that fits the hands perfectly, the front and the back have a matte finish with a glossy look on the sides.

The OPPO Enco Buds2 carries an IPX4 water-resistant rating which means it can survive water splashes and protect from sweats, but you cannot take it for a swim. The case offers a USB Type-C port for charging and an LED power indicator at the bottom, no physical buttons are found.

Opening the case and you will see a glossy finish under the hood and earbuds with dual-tone matte-glossy design. The interiors have a light Blue color shade while the case exterior is of Black color, the Enco Buds2 comes in a single Black color option. The earbuds weigh 4 grams each and feel light wearing them. The overall design of the case looks good and offers a decent build.

Performance, Features & Connectivity

The OPPO Enco Buds2 equips 10 mm titanized dynamic drivers with bass enhancements and offers Live Stereo effects as well as AI noise cancellation. The earbuds offer a frequency range of 20 Hz to 20,000 Hz and have a driver sensitivity of 101 dB @1KHz.

No Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is available on the earbuds, and hence no Transparency feature. You get AI Noise Cancellation (similar to ENC Environmental Noise Cancellation) which helps block ambient noise during calls, but as said ANC is the best when you want to silence the ambient noises completely.

The sound quality of the OPPO Enco Buds2 is fairly well for this price, you get reasonable quality bass with a good balance of highs and mids. You also get built-in Live Stereo Effects which can be accessed from the HeyMelody app for audio tuning as per your playback needs.

In addition to its features, the earbuds let you take pictures using their gesture controls, just tap the earbud twice to take a photo or video. Plus, there’s Ultra-Low Game latency for lag-free audio while gaming, much useful for online gamers. This feature can be turned on in the earbuds settings.

We didn’t face any problems with its gesture controls, they worked smoothly. You can change the controls in the earbuds settings, and tweak the single tap, double tap, and triple tap gestures inside the app as per your need.

Pairing is too easy, you can instantly pair the earbuds using instant pairing or Fast Pair. It uses Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity and supports the HeyMelody app. The app lets you access more features of the earbuds using your smartphone. You can view the earbuds’ features from the Bluetooth device menu, or use the HeyMelody app to view these functions.

The HeyMelody app also lets you download firmware updates, shows you battery information, lets you customize gesture controls, and allows you to use the earbuds’ features. The app is available on Android and iOS platforms.

Battery Runtime & Charging

About its battery, OPPO claims the Enco Buds2 runs as much as 28 hours on a single charge with its case and it seems more than sufficient for users in this price range. For its 28-hour battery life, assuming that if you use the OPPO Enco Buds2 for 3 hours in a day, you can expect it to last about 9 days or even more on a full charge with its case.

The Enco Buds2 packs a rechargeable li-ion cell of 40 mAh (for earbuds) and 460 mAh (for its case). The total battery backup the buds offer is up to 7 hours while playing the music (single charge) while the battery backup for the buds + case is up to 28 hours on music playback. For calling, you get a battery life of up to 4 hours (single charge) and up to 16 hours (with case).

For charging, the earbuds support USB Type-C charging with 10-minute quick charging support. The charging time of the earbuds to fully charge is 90 minutes (earbuds) and 200 minutes for earbuds + case. You can use its quick charging feature that gives you 1-hour playback in a 10-minute charging which can be handy at times.

Verdict – OPPO Enco Buds2

The OPPO Enco Buds2 offers a great battery life and reasonable sound quality. The features include Enco Live Stereo sound effects, extremely lightweight design, IPX4 rating, AI noise cancellation for calls, ultra-low game latency, and 10 minutes quick charge all make the earbuds a value for money for the price of ₹1,799. At this price, the OPPO Enco Buds2 has everything you need in a midrange pair of TWS earbuds. The OPPO Enco Buds2 comes in a single Black color option and is available on OPPO Store and Flipkart starting from 31st August 2022.

If you are looking for the specific ANC feature in the earbuds, look for other options at a little higher price.