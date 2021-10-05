OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 based on Android 12 released for OnePlus 9 5G and 9 Pro 5G

OnePlus releases OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 for the OnePlus 9 5G and OnePlus 9 Pro 5G. The latest OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 is based on the newer Android 12 build. OnePlus is among the first smartphone brands to officially bring the first Android 12 to its devices.

Since Google has already started rolling out the Android 12 stable versions for its Pixel smartphones, OnePlus has started testing out the public Beta version of its Android 12 based OxygenOS 12. The announcement was made on the OnePlus official community by the company.

It’s not the first time, these smartphones have received the Android12 beta updates, OnePlus has already released OxygenOS Developer Preview updates in the past, but today OnePlus has released OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 for the first time for its latest flagship smartphones.

Here are the key updates of the OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 below.

System

Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers

Dark mode

Dark mode now supports three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

Shelf

Newly added Earphone Control Card with Bluetooth earphone one-click adjustment

Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc

New additional style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read

Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health stats

Work Life Balance

Work Life Balance feature is now available to all users, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings

WLB 2.0 now supports automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization

Gallery

Gallery now allows you to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing

Canvas AOD

Canvas AOD brings you new diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals

Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment

Optimized software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures

Want to upgrade to the latest OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 based on Android 12? Here’s how to install OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 on OnePlus 9 5G and OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, click here.

