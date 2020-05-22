How to use a PS4 DualShock controller with iPhone or iPad

We recently shared a post in which we explained how you can connect your PlayStation 4 controller with any of the Android device to make the smartphone gaming experience better. In this guide, we’ll show you how you can do the same with your iPhone or iPad.

Last year, Apple finally added support for PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 controllers for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. In this guide, we’ll show you a step-by-step processor on how to connect it to your Apple device.

How to pair PS4 DualShock controller to iPhone or iPad

Step 1: First of all, make sure that your device is running iOS 13 or iPadOS 13 or newer version.

Step 2: Then, open the Settings app on your device and go to Bluetooth and ensure that it is ON. If it isn’t flip the toggle on and proceed further.

Step 3: On your DualShock 4 controller, press the PlayStation button and the Share button and the same time and hold them down for a few seconds.

Step 4: Once you do that, the light on the back of your controller should start flashing intermittently.

Step 5: Now, you’ll be able to see the “DUALSHOCK 4 Wireless Controller” in your iPhone or iPad’s Bluetooth section and tap on it.

Step 6: After selecting it, the light on the controller should switch to a reddish-pink color.

If that’s the case, your DualShock 4 controller is now paired with the iPhone or iPad. You can now immersive into an advanced gaming session using this new setup.