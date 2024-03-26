POCO India has launched its latest budget smartphone under its budget C Series, the POCO C61 is the newest smartphone from the brand priced at 6,999 as a part of an introductory offer. The primary features of the smartphone include a 90 Hz display, 12nm MediaTek Helio G36 octa-core SoC, up to 12 GB RAM (6 GB + 6 GB RAM), up to 128 GB storage, a 5,000 mAh battery, and more.

The POCO C61 is a budget smartphone powered by a 12nm MediaTek Helio G36 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz paired with PowerVR GE8320 Graphics, up to 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM with +6 GB extended RAM (making total 12 GB), and 128 GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage that expands up to 1 TB via microSD card. It also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support.

The POCO C61 flaunts its Radiant Ring Design with a glass-finish back, and comes in three color variants – Mystical Green, Ethereal Blue, and Diamond Dust Black. It sports a 6.71-inch IPS LCD display, HD+ resolution (1650 x 720 pixels), and a 90 Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top. The smartphone

The rear side equips a dual camera setup of an 8 MP main and a secondary camera. The front side has a 5 MP selfie camera for selfie and video calling needs. The smartphone runs on Android 14 operating system, offers 5G connectivity, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Commenting on the launch, Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, POCO India said, “POCO has remained dedicated to providing top-tier technology at an accessible price, and we’re thrilled to introduce our newest addition to the C series, the POCO C61. Boasting a premium design and impressive features, the POCO C61 is tailored to meet our consumers’ needs. We are confident that the POCO C61 will redefine expectations for budget smartphones, and we eagerly anticipate our customers’ firsthand experience with it.”

POCO C61 Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.71-inch IPS LCD display, HD+ resolution (1650 x 720 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Android 14 CPU: 12nm MediaTek Helio G36 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz

PowerVR GE8320 Graphics Memory: 4 GB OR 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM, up to +6 GB extended RAM

64 GB OR 128 GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage, expandable up to 1 TB via microSD card Main Camera: Dual cameras (8 MP f/2.0 + Secondary camera), LED flash



5 MP Others: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C

4G LTE, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh, 10W charging

The POCO C61 starts at a price of ₹7,499 for its 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant and ₹8,499 for its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 28th March 2024 on Flipkart. The launch offers include ₹500 coupon instant discount for 1st day on both models.

POCO C61 Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹7,499 (4 GB RAM and 64 GB Storage), ₹8,499 (6 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage)

28th March 2024 on Flipkart Offers: ₹500 coupon discount for 1st day

