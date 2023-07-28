POCO India has marked its entry into the TWS segment with the launch of POCO Pods in the country. The POCO Pods is the company’s first wireless earbuds at an affordable price of ₹1,199 featuring 12mm drivers, IPX4 design, 60ms ultra-low latency, Bluetooth v5.3, Google Fast Pair, and lasts up to 30 hours on a full charge.

The POCO Pods sports an oval-shaped matte-finish design with an IPX5 water and sweat resistant rating. It comes in Midnight Groove color, the POCO’s signature Black and Yellow theme. The POCO Pods equips 12mm drivers with support for ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) technology. POCO Pods are engineered to deliver unmatched dynamic audio performance and powerful bass, says the company.

The POCO Pods connects via Bluetooth 5.3 and Google Fast Pair and offers touch controls to handle the music and calls. It also comes with an ultra-low latency mode of 60ms for gaming and uses a USB Type-C port for charging. It offers up to 30 hours of battery life on a single full charge with support for 10-minute quick charging that gives 90 minutes of playback.

Commenting on the launch, Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, POCO India said, “With a vision to empower every Indian with premium technology, we proudly enter the Indian AIoT space, starting with the launch of POCO Pods. The POCO Pods are a perfect fusion of cutting-edge innovation, seamless connectivity, and unmatched audio performance. We remain committed to delivering extraordinary experiences and introducing an exciting technology portfolio for our users.”

POCO Pods Specifications & Features

Driver: 12 mm driver

12 mm driver Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C

Protection: IPX4

Features: ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation), Google Fast Pair, 60ms ultra-low latency mode, touch controls

Battery & Charging: 30 hours (buds + case), 90 minutes in 10-min charging

Colors: Midnight Groove

POCO Pods Price In India, Availability, Offers