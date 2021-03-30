POCO X3 Pro powered by Snapdragon 860 SoC goes official in India

Xiaomi-backed smartphone maker POCO has today launched its new smartphone in the Indian market — POCO X3 Pro. This is the new addition to the company’s lineup of X-series of smartphones.

The POCO X3 Pro features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on top. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 7nm processor.

It comes with 6 GB RAM and 8 GB RAM options with 128 GB of internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot that enables users to further expand the storage capacity up to 1 TB.

In the camera department, there’s a quad-camera setup on the back that features a 48 MP primary Sony IMX582 sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro sensor. On the front side, there’s a 20 MP snapper for taking selfies.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), VoWiFi, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, and USB Type-C port. It runs the Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box with MIUI 12 and is powered by a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

The POCO X3 Pro comes in Graphite Black, Steel Blue, and Golden Bronze colors and is priced at Rs 18,999 for the 6 GB RAM model and Rs 20,999 for the 8 GB RAM model. It will go on sale from 6th April via Flipkart.

POCO X3 Pro Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 1080 × 2400 pixels screen resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, up to 450 nits brightness, and Corning Gorilla 6 protection

6.67-inch Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 1080 × 2400 pixels screen resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, up to 450 nits brightness, and Corning Gorilla 6 protection CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform GPU: Adreno 640 GPU

Adreno 640 GPU RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X RAM

6/8 GB LPDDR4X RAM Storage: 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage; expandable up to 1 TB

128 GB UFS 3.1 storage; expandable up to 1 TB OS: Android 11 with MIUI 12

Android 11 with MIUI 12 Rear Camera: 48 MP primary camera with Sony IMX582 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, LED Flash + 8 MP 119° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP depth sensor + 2 MP macro sensor with 1.75μm, f/2.4 aperture

48 MP primary camera with Sony IMX582 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, LED Flash + 8 MP 119° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP depth sensor + 2 MP macro sensor with 1.75μm, f/2.4 aperture Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.2 aperture

20 MP with f/2.2 aperture Others: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR sensor, Splash resistant (IP53)

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR sensor, Splash resistant (IP53) Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), VoWiFi, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C, NFC

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), VoWiFi, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C, NFC Battery: 5160 mAh with 33W fast charging

Pricing and Availability