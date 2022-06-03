How to quickly and easily put Apple iPhone in Diagnostics Mode

A couple of months ago, Apple introduced a new Self Service Repair program for its devices, starting with select Apple iPhone models, and plans to expand the list of devices in the coming months.

Currently, the Self Service Repair program provides the repair manuals, parts, and tools necessary for fixing the display, battery, bottom speaker, camera, display, SIM Tray, and Taptic Engine.

When using the Self Service Repair program, in most cases, you will need to put your Apple iPhone in Diagnostic Mode. In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how to quickly and easily put the Apple iPhone in Diagnostic Mode.

How to put Apple iPhone in Diagnostics Mode

Step 1: On the Apple iPhone, press and hold either of the volume buttons, and the power button and wait for the power-off screen to appear.

Step 2: Drag the slider on the screen to power off the smartphone.

Step 3: After that, press and hold both the Volume Up and Volume Down buttons on your phone.

Step 4: While pressing the volume buttons, plug the Lightning cable into the iPhone and connect the cable to the power adapter or a computer.

Step 5: After connecting the lightning cable, wait for the Apple logo to appear on the screen and then release the buttons.

Step 6: When a message appears saying “Diagnostics allow Apple to identify potential hardware and software issues with this device,” tap on the “Start Diagnostics” option.

That’s it. Once you have followed the above-mentioned step-by-step process, your Apple iPhone has now successfully entered the Diagnostic Mode after getting restarted. You can now continue with the Self Repair Service program on your smartphone.