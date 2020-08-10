Qualcomm lobbies U.S. government for a license to sell chips to Huawei

Huawei recently revealed that the company will stop making high-end Kirin chipsets from next month as the new sanctions against the company by the United States kick in, making it impossible for the company to make them.

Seeing an opportunity here, Qualcomm is now reportedly lobbying the U.S. government for a license to sell chips to Huawei. Qualcomm is claiming that foreign rivals would swoop in, displacing American control of the market.

The US chipmaker says that there could be a major shift in the 5G chip market share as the restriction are placed on American firms and not on their rivals. It adds that the move will drive billions of dollars in sales to rivals like Samsung and MediaTek.

It remains to be seen if Qualcomm is granted the required license to conduct business with Huawei. So far, few of the companies have been granted such licenses, including Intel, Micron, and Xilinx.

Recently, Huawei CEO of Consumer Business, Richard Yu, had revealed that the upcoming Mate40 will be the company’s last smartphone powered by its own Kirin 9000 chipset. The company is also shifting focus towards its self-developed HarmonyOS, which is expecting to power all the future consumer electronics devices from the Chinese giant.

