Alongside the realme 9 5G Speed Edition, realme also announced the realme 9 5G which is the successor to the last year’s realme 8 5G. The primary features of the realme 9 5G include a 90 Hz display and the newer MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor. Take a look at our hands-on and first impressions of the realme 9 5G.

realme 9 5G Specifications

Display: 6.6-inch IPS display, Full HD+ resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate

Software: realme UI 2.0, Android 11

CPU: 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G octa-core SoC

GPU: ARM Mali-G57 MC2 Graphics

Memory: 4 GB OR 6 GB (Up to 11 GB Dynamic RAM)

Storage: 64 GB OR 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD slot

Main Camera: Triple cameras (48 MP main + 2 MP macro + 2 MP depth), single LED flash

Selfie Camera: 16 MP wide-angle

Others: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock

Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, dual 5G standby support

Battery: 5,000 mAh battery

Charging: 18W fast charging

Price: ₹14,999 (4 GB + 64 GB), ₹17,499 (6 GB + 128 GB)

The highlights of the realme 9 5G that we can see are its 90 Hz smooth display and Dimensity 810 SoC. Compared to its predecessor, realme 8 5G, the processor on the realme 9 5G has been upgraded from the 7nm Dimensity 700 5G to the 6nm Dimensity 810 5G while the rest of the specs and features seem identical.

The upper variant, realme 9 Pro 5G has a faster 120 Hz refresh rate, a better charging speed (33W), and the processor is from Qualcomm. The Snapdragon 695 is slightly better than the MediaTek Dimensity 810. All these for a ₹500 higher price, the price for the realme 9 Pro 5G is ₹17,999 (6 GB + 128 GB) whereas the realme 9 5G costs ₹17,499 (6 GB + 128 GB).

The realme 9 5G has a 6.6-inch IPS display with a Full HD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. On the backside, the design is matte finish plastic, we got the Meteor Black variant while Stargaze White color looks great, it has a Ripple Holographic Design that creates a stunning play between light and shadow. There are a total of three cameras on the back, a 48 MP main camera, 2 MP macro, and 2 MP depth, while the selfie camera is 16 MP.

The bottom side has a USB Type-C port, 3.5 mm audio jack, a microphone, and loudspeakers. You will find a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded on the power button which is located on the right side while the left side has volume control and a triple-slot SIM tray supporting dual 5G SIMs and a dedicated microSD slot.

The realme 9 5G is equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 810 5G octa-core CPU which is a 5G-supported midrange CPU paired with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU for gaming and graphics applications. About the CPU, the MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G is a midrange SoC manufactured in a 6nm process consisting of 2+6 core configurations, two high-performance ARM Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.4 GHz, and six power-efficient ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz.

It comes in two variants, starting with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage considered as the base variant, and 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage as the topmost variant. The realme 9 5G RAM uses its RAM expansion technology extending the smartphone’s internal RAM up to 13 GB (additional 5 GB RAM).

The realme 9 5G comes with Android 11 out-of-the-box with older realme UI 2.0 based. You will find a handful of realme smartphones running the newer realme UI version 3.0, including its Pro variant, the realme 9 Pro 5G. Moving to its battery, the phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging support.

The price for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant starts at ₹14,999 and ₹17,499 for its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. What’s interesting is its Ripple Holographic Design, it gives stunning light reflections (Stargaze White) while the Dimensity 810 processor is an upgrade from its predecessor, the rest seems to be identical to the realme 8 5G. You can, however, grab the same 6 GB + 128 GB variant of its sibling realme 9 Pro 5G by adding ₹500 to get better overall specs.