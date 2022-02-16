realme 9 Pro 5G and realme 9 Pro+ 5G launched in India, features 120 Hz screen, Dimensity 920, OIS camera, 60W charging, Android 12, and more

realme has launched its latest 9 Series smartphones in India, the realme 9 Pro 5G and realme 9 Pro+ 5G featuring Snapdragon 695 and MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G octa-core SoC, up to 60W SuperDart fast charging, Android 12 with realme UI 3.0, 90 Hz Super AMOLED display, OIS camera, and more.

The realme 9 Series is the successor to the last year’s realme 8 Series, the realme 9 Pro 5G is an upgrade from the realme 8 Pro while the realme 8 Pro+ is an advanced variant of the realme 9 Pro 5G. The realme 9 Pro+ 5G is 7.9 mm thin and uses a Light Shift design, when exposed to sunlight it magically changes color from light blue to red. It also has hybrid stardust layering and is protected by 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The realme 9 Pro+ 5G has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), a 90 Hz refresh rate, and a 180 Hz touch sampling rate. The realme 9 Pro 5G has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with a Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The realme 9 Pro+ 5G brings big camera improvements, the primary sensor on the realme 9 Pro+ 5G is the 50 MP Sony IMX766 with support for hardware stabilization, it’s one of the rare cameras to offer an OIS at this price. The realme 9 Pro 5G, on the other hand, has a 64 MP primary camera.

The rest of the cameras are 8 MP ultra-wide-angle and 2 MP macro. The realme 9 Pro+ 5G, however, has an 8 MP Sony IMX355 wide-angle sensor and 16 MP Sony IMX471 sensor in the selfie camera. Camera features include Street Photography Mode 2.0 which brings filters like Neon Trail, Light Trail Portrait, Rush Hour, and Light Painting.

Specs include a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G octa-core SoC clocked at 2.5 GHz with ARM Mali-G68 MC4 Graphics on the realme 9 Pro+ 5G whereas the realme 9 Pro 5G has a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.2 GHz with Adreno 619 GPU. whereas the Redmi Note 11S equips MediaTek Helio G96 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.05 GHz with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 Graphics.

Both the smartphones have the latest Android 12 operating system with realme UI 3.0 on top along with loads of features. The battery size on the realme 9 Pro 5G is 5,000 with 33W Dart fast charging whereas the battery capacity on the realme 9 Pro+ 5G is 4,500 mAh with 60W SuperDart fast charging support.

The price for the realme 9 Pro 5G starts at ₹17,999 for its base variant 6 GB RAM + 128 GB variant, and ₹20,999 for its top variant 8 GB RAM + 128 GB variant. While the price for the realme 9 Pro+ starts at ₹24,999 for its base variant 6 GB RAM + 128 GB variant, ₹26,999 for 8 GB RAM + 128 GB variant, and ₹28,999 for its top variant 8 GB RAM + 256 GB variant.

The sale for the realme 9 Pro+ 5G starts from 21st February 2022 while the sale for the realme 9 Pro 5G starts from 23rd February 2022, both smartphones will be available on Flipkart, realme.com, and other retail channels.

realme 9 Pro 5G Specifications

Display: 6.6-inch IPS LCD display, Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate

6.6-inch IPS LCD display, Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate Software: realme UI 3.0, Android 12

realme UI 3.0, Android 12 CPU: 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G octa-core SoC clocked at 2.2 GHz (Kryo 660 CPU), AI Engine

6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G octa-core SoC clocked at 2.2 GHz (Kryo 660 CPU), AI Engine GPU: Adreno 619

Adreno 619 Memory: 6 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM (Up to 2,133 MHz)

6 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM (Up to 2,133 MHz) Storage: 128 GB GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD slot

128 GB GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD slot Main Camera: Triple cameras (64 MP f/1.79 + 8 MP ultra-wide + 2 MP macro), LED flash

Triple cameras (64 MP f/1.79 + 8 MP ultra-wide + 2 MP macro), LED flash Selfie Camera: 16 MP

16 MP Others: In-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock

In-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, dual 5G standby support

5G network, dual SIM, dual 5G standby support Battery: 5,000 mAh battery

5,000 mAh battery Charging: 33W Dart charging

33W Dart charging Weight: 195 grams

195 grams Thickness: 8.5 mm

realme 9 Pro+ 5G Specifications

Display: 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate, 180 Hz touch sampling rate

6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate, 180 Hz touch sampling rate Software: realme UI 3.0, Android 12

realme UI 3.0, Android 12 CPU: 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G octa-core SoC clocked at 2.5 GHz

6nm MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G octa-core SoC clocked at 2.5 GHz GPU: ARM Mali-G68 MC4 Graphics

ARM Mali-G68 MC4 Graphics Memory: 6 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM (Up to 2,133 MHz)

6 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM (Up to 2,133 MHz) Storage: 128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD slot

128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD slot Main Camera: Triple cameras (50 MP f/1.8 Sony IMX766 + 8 MP f/2.2 Sony IMX355 ultra-wide + 2 MP f/2.4 macro), Optical Image Stabilization, single LED flash

Triple cameras (50 MP f/1.8 Sony IMX766 + 8 MP f/2.2 Sony IMX355 ultra-wide + 2 MP f/2.4 macro), Optical Image Stabilization, single LED flash Selfie Camera: 16 MP Sony IMX471 f/2.4

16 MP Sony IMX471 f/2.4 Others: In-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock

In-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, dual 5G standby support

5G network, dual SIM, dual 5G standby support Battery: 4,500 mAh battery

4,500 mAh battery Charging: 60W Pro fast charging (also supports 30W Dart charger & 18W PD 3.0 charging)

60W Pro fast charging (also supports 30W Dart charger & 18W PD 3.0 charging) Weight: 182 grams

182 grams Thickness: 7.9 mm

realme 9 Pro 5G Price in India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹17,999 (6 GB + 128 GB), ₹20,999 (8 GB + 128 GB)

₹17,999 (6 GB + 128 GB), ₹20,999 (8 GB + 128 GB) Availability: 23rd February 2022 on Flipkart, realme.com, and other retail channels

23rd February 2022 on Flipkart, realme.com, and other retail channels Offers: Flat ₹2,000 off instant discount (HDFC Cards & EMI), No Cost EMI & exchange offers, Flipkart Smart Upgrade program

realme 9 Pro+ 5G Price in India, Availability & Offers