Realme 9i powered by Snapdragon 680 SoC goes official in India for ₹13,999

Along with the Realme Book Enhanced Air edition laptop, the China-based company has also launched the Realme 9i smartphone in the Indian market. As the name itself indicates, the device is a successor to the Realme 8i that was launched last year.

The smartphone features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display that offers a screen resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels and a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset, coupled with Adreno 610 GPU.

As for the memory configuration, there are two models — 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. Both of them come with a microSD card slot support for up to 1TB.

In the camera department, the phone has a triple-camera setup on the back that includes a 50MP primary Samsung JN1 sensor, a 2MP monochrome portrait lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front side, the device features a 16MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

The Realme 9i is running the Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own Realme UI 2.0 on top. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging technology.

It comes in two color options — Black and Blue. The phone is priced at ₹13,999 for the 4GB RAM model while the 6GB RAM model costs ₹15,999. It is set to go on sale from 25th January in India but there will be an early sale on 22nd January via Realme.com and Flipkart.

Realme 9i Specifications

Display: 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 2412 x 1080 pixels resolution and 90Hz adaptive refresh rate

6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 2412 x 1080 pixels resolution and 90Hz adaptive refresh rate CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform GPU: Adreno 610 GPU

Adreno 610 GPU RAM: 4/6 GB LPPDDR4x RAM

4/6 GB LPPDDR4x RAM Storage: 64/128 GB UFS 2.1 storage; expandable up to 1 TB

64/128 GB UFS 2.1 storage; expandable up to 1 TB OS: Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0

Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 Rear Camera: 50MP primary camera with Samsung JN1 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, LED flash + 2MP B&W portrait camera + 2MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture

50MP primary camera with Samsung JN1 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, LED flash + 2MP B&W portrait camera + 2MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture Front Camera: 16MP with f/2.1 aperture

16MP with f/2.1 aperture Others: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, Stereo speakers

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, Stereo speakers Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C Battery: 5000mAh with 33W fast charging

Pricing and Availability in India