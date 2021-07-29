Realme Book, the company’s first laptop, gets certified in China

Realme has already teased two of its upcoming products — Realme Book and Realme Pad. With the launch of these two devices, the company will be entering the Notebook/Laptop and Tablet market.

The company had also teased the devices at the Realme GT launch event in Europe but had not revealed much information about the upcoming new products from the brand.

Now, the Realme Book has been spotted on China’s 3C certification website which reveals some information about the laptop. The device is certified with a charger that carries model number VCA7JECH and is rated for 65W charging.

As for the appearance, the Realme Book looks quite similar to the Apple MacBook Air. It has two USB Type-C ports on the left side and a 3.5mm headphone hack on the right, along with a USB-A port.

Coming to the specifications, the laptop will come with a 14-inch Full HD LED screen that will offer a 3:2 aspect ratio. Underneath, the device will be powered by the Intel H35 or H45 11th-generation processors.

The base variant will come with an Intel Core i3 processor and there will be another variant that will pack an Intel Core i5 processor. As of now, there’s no information available regarding the device’s pricing and availability but it is being speculated that the Realme Book could cost around ₹40,000 in the Indian market.

We expect the Realme Book to get launched in India along with the Realme Pad tablet. While the launch timeline is not yet confirmed by the company, we expect the device to go official in the coming weeks.

