realme Watch S and Watch S Pro smartwatches launched in India starting from ₹4,999

realme announced its two latest wearable devices, the realme Watch S and Watch S Pro alongside the realme Buds Air Pro wireless earbuds. The Watch S series starts at Rs 4,999 and features a metallic water-resistant IP68 design, an Always-on display, real-time heart rate monitoring, SPO2 sensor, and runs as much as 15 days on battery.

The realme Watch S is an entry-level smartwatch featuring a 1.3-inch (360 x 360 pixels) IPS LCD display, Aluminium Alloy IP68 design, real-time 24-hour heart rate monitoring, SpO2 sensor for Blood Oxygen measurement, with all the necessary fitness perks, and offers a 15-day battery backup (390 mAh).

The realme Watch S Pro is an upper variant of the realme Watch S featuring a 1.39-inch (454 x 454 pixels) AMOLED screen with Always-on display feature, IP68 water-resistant design, Stainless steel designed, real-time 24-hour heart rate monitoring, SpO2 sensor, dual Satellite GPS, up to 15 sports modes, all with a 14-day battery backup.

The realme Watch S series connects via Bluetooth 5.0 via the realme Link app on Android. The interface offers 14 built-in apps with 100+ Watch Faces, heart rate alerts, idle alerts, step counter, distance, calories burned counter, sleep detection, and meditation.

Other functions on the watch are the ability to control the music as well as control the Camera. Aside from these, the smartwatch has Find Phone, stopwatch, call notifications, message reminder, Alarm, Meditation, wear monitoring, Lift Wrist to Wake Screen, No Disturb Mode.

The backside has two charging pins for the magnetic charging dock and can be plugged into a USB charger or any USB port that allows charging.

It comes with a 22 mm Black colored strap with a buckle, the liquid silicone strap is relatively comfortable on the skin and not at all itchy. It can be easily removed using the slider pin on the backside.

The price for the realme Watch S is Rs 4,999 whereas the realme Watch S Master Edition is priced at Rs 5,999. The price for the realme Watch S pro is Rs 9,999. Both the smartwatches come with different straps – Silicon and Leather.

realme offer three silicone strap colors – Blue, Green, Orange, and four Vegan Leather Brown, Black, Blue, Green. The liquid silicone strap is priced at Rs 499 and Vegan leather is priced at Rs 999.

The first sale for the realme Watch S starts from 28th December at 12 PM and for the realme Watch S Pro, the first sale starts from 29th December at 12 PM. Both the smartwatches will be available on realme.com and Flipkart.com

realme Watch S Specifications

Model: RMA207

Display: 1.3-inch (3.3 cm) Auto-Brightness touch display, 360 x 360 pixels resolution, 278 ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Software : realme’s custom OS, realme Link app

Protection: IP68 dust & water-resistant

Sensors: 3-axis Accelerometer, Heart Rate Sensor, Photosensitive Sensor, Wearing Monitoring Sensors

Features: 24-hour Real-time Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Measurement, 16 Sports Modes, 100+ Watch Faces, Heart Rate Alert, Idle Alert, Steps, Distance, Calories, Sleep Detection

Sports Mode: Outdoor Run, Walk, Indoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, Aerobic Capacity, Strength Training, Football, Basketball, Pingpong, Badminton, Indoor Cycle, Elliptical, Yoga, Rowing Machine, Stationary Bike

Other Functions: Music Control, Camera Control, Find Phone, Meditation, Stopwatch, Cloud Multi-Dial, Data Storage, Call Notification, Message Reminder, Alarm, Brightness Adjustment, Wear Monitoring, Lift Wrist to Wake Screen, No Disturb Mode

Wrist Strap: 22 mm removable wrist strap, 164 mm to 208 mm adjustable

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Battery & Charging: 390 mAh, 15 days runtime, USB Magnetic charger

OS Compatibility: Android 5.0+

Box Contents: realme Watch S with Strap (22 mm), Magnetic USB Charging Dock, User Manual

Colors Variants: Black

Strap Colors: Blue, Green, Orange (Liquid Silicone); Brown, Black, Blue, Green (Vegan Leather)

259.5 mm x 47 mm x 12 mm (with strap)

Weight: 48 grams (with strap)

realme Watch S Price in India and Availability

Price: Rs 4,999 (Rs 5,999 for Master Edition), Rs 499 for Liquid Silicone Strap, Rs 999 for Vegan Leather Strap

Availability: First sale on 28th December, 12 PM, available on realme.com and Flipkart.com. Silicone Strap sale starts from 5th January, 12 PM.

realme Watch S Pro Specifications

Display: 1.39-inch (3.5 cm) Auto-Brightness AMOLED touch display, 454 x 454 pixels resolution, 326 ppi, 450 nits brightness, 1,00,000:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Software : realme’s custom OS, realme Link app

Protection: IP68 dust & water-resistant up to 5ATM

CPU: ARM Cortex-M4 processor

ARM Cortex-M4 processor Sensors: 3-axis Accelerometer, Heart Rate Sensor, Photosensitive Sensor, Wearing Monitoring Sensors

Features: Always-on display, 24-hour Real-time Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Measurement, 15 Sports Modes, 100+ Watch Faces, Heart Rate Alert, Idle Alert, Steps, Distance, Calories, Sleep Detection

Other Functions: Music Control, Camera Control, Find Phone, Meditation, Stopwatch, Cloud Multi-Dial, Data Storage, Call Notification, Message Reminder, Alarm, Brightness Adjustment, Wear Monitoring, Lift Wrist to Wake Screen, No Disturb Mode

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, Dual Satellite GPS

Battery & Charging: 14 days runtime, USB Magnetic charger

OS Compatibility: Android 5.0+

Box Contents: realme Watch S with Strap, Magnetic USB Charging Dock, User Manual

Colors: Blue, Green, Orange (Liquid Silicone); Brown, Black, Blue, Green (Vegan Leather), Black (Stainless Steel)

realme Watch S Pro Price in India and Availability