Redmi India has launched another budget smartphone in India and it’s an upgrade of the recently launched Redmi A1. The Redmi A1+ is the latest entry-level smartphone in India under the Redmi A-Series, the ‘+’ in the Redmi A1+ indicates that this variant has better features compared to its sibling Redmi A1 and it can be grabbed at a price of ₹6,999 with Diwali offers.

The major addition to the Redmi A1+ is the security feature, it comes with a fingerprint scanner while the rest of the features and specs remains the same as from the Redmi A1. It also comes in an additional variant i.e. 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. Some highlights of the smartphone are a 6.52-inch display, a 5,000 mAh battery, a leather texture design, a fingerprint scanner, and offers a clean Android experience (Android 12 Go Edition).

The front side has a 6.52-inch IPS display with an HD+ resolution (1600 x 720 pixels) and uses a standard 60 Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the screen has a 120 Hz touch-sampling rate, a brightness of 400 nits, and is protected with scratch-resistant glass.

On the camera’s front, the rear camera has an 8 MP sensor with an LED flash and the front side holds a selfie camera of 5 MP at the notch. This time, the smartphone offers a fingerprint scanner for added security which you can see at the back just beside the camera.

The Redmi A1+, just like the Redmi A1, equips an entry-level quad-core CPU from MediaTek, it’s an Helio A22 quad-core SoC with four Cortex-A53 processors clocked up to 2.0 GHz. The GPU on the chipset is an IMG PowerVR GE8320 which can be used for lite gaming.

About the variants, you get 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage as the base variant and 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage as the top variant. Redmi India has added a new variant which is 3 GB RAM which was missing in the Redmi A1. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card up to 512 GB.

The price for the Redmi A1+ starts at ₹7,499 for its 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage while the second variant i.e. 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage is priced at ₹8,499. With the ongoing Diwali offers, the Redmi A1+ can be grabbed at a price of ₹6,999 (2 GB RAM + 32 GB storage).

The Redmi A1+ will go on sale on 17th October 2022 at 12 PM on Flipkart, mi.com, Mi Home stores, and across offline platforms. As a part of the introductory offer, this Diwali, users can grab Redmi A1+ for ₹6,999 and ₹7,999 for its 2 GB RAM and 3 GB RAM variants respectively. The offer is valid until 31st October 2022.

