Redmi G gaming laptop confirmed to launch on 14th August

Xiaomi-backed Redmi has today confirmed that the company will be launching its new Redmi G gaming laptop in its home market, China, on 14th August. The launch event will take place at 02:00 PM local time.

The company has shared a teaser poster of the upcoming laptop, which showcases its design. It appears that the device will be available in an all-black color option which has a matte finish.

It seems that the device will have a 15.6-inch display with minimal bezels three sides. The bottom bezel is quite thicker as it houses the Redmi branding as well as a webcam. On the right side, there’s a USB port along with the headphone jack and a large heat sink. The teaser image shows a full-sized keyboard and a large trackpad.

As for the specifications, nothing is known about it so far. However, some reports indicate that the Redmi G gaming laptop could come powered by the Intel Core i5-10200H or Core i5-10300H processor.

It remains to be seen how this upcoming gaming laptop from Redmi differs from the Mi Gaming Laptop launched by Xiaomi last year. Given the brand positioning, we expect the pricing of the Redmi G laptop to be lower than the Mi Gaming Laptop.

We will know more about the device, including its specifications, variants, pricing, and availability details once it gets launched in China on 14th August.

