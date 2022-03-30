Xiaomi India’s latest Redmi Note 11 Pro lineup has the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G which is the highest variant while another variant, Redmi Note 11 Pro is actually a 4G smartphone featuring an identical design, 67W superfast charging, 120 Hz AMOLED screen, and 108 MP quad cameras. Take a look at our hands-on and first impressions of the Redmi Note 11 Pro.

Redmi Note 11 Pro Specifications

6.67-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels, 365 ppi), 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits brightness (peak), 4,500,000:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 wide color gamut Software: Android 11, MIUI 13.0.2

6 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM Storage: 128 GB GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD slot

67W Turbo fast charging Price: ₹17,999 (6 GB + 128 GB), ₹19,999 (8 GB + 128 GB)

The Redmi Note 11 Pro uses a 4G chipset instead, it consists of the MediaTek Helio G96 while the rest of the specs remains to be identical to its upper variant, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G. It has 108 MP cameras, a 120 Hz AMOLED display, a 5,000 mAh battery, and supports the same 67W fast charging.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and uses a 120 Hz refresh rate, much identical to its sibling. The peak brightness of the screen is 1,200 nits and 4,500,000:1 Contrast ratio with DCI-P3 wide color gamut. The fingerprint scanner is side-mounted on the power key, not under the screen.

On the rear side of the phone, it has a shining back in a matte finish surface, we got the Phantom White color which reflects the lights while the other two are Stealth Black and Star Blue with glowing Starry textures. It comes with flattened sides and rounded corners, the overall design is neat and easy to hold.

The smartphone offers an IP53 rating which means it’s partially water-resistant. It has a quad-camera setup on the top left side with 108 MP as the main camera utilizing the Samsung HM2 sensor, and three other cameras – 8 MP ultra-wide angle, 2 MP macro, and 2 MP depth.

The bottom side has a USB Type-C port, microphone, and stereo loudspeakers. The bottom side also has a triple-slot SIM tray with two SIM slots supporting 4G (not 5G), and one shared microSD card slot (on SIM2). The second microphone is at the top side alongside a 3.5 mm port and an IR blaster. The power button, which doubles as a fingerprint scanner, is on the right side alongside the volume keys.

About its CPU, it packs a 12nm MediaTek Helio G96 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.05 GHz paired with up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The base variant offers 6 GB RAM with the same 128 GB. Its upper sibling has a 256 GB variant which you don’t find on the Redmi Note 11 Pro (4G).

The MediaTek Helio G96 is paired with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU for gaming. The Helio G96 is a midrange SoC manufactured in a 12nm process consisting of 2+6 core configurations, two high-performance ARM Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.05 GHz, and six power-efficient ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz.

It comes with a RAM expansion technology in which the RAM can be extended up to 11 GB. The smartphone is further cooled by the Liquid Cool technology which uses copper foil and multiple layers of graphite sheets to dissipate heat.

Just like the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G and the Xiaomi 11i 5G, the Redmi Note 11 Pro packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for the massive 67W Turbo fast charging. The Redmi Note 11 Pro takes about 15 minutes to charge from 0% to 51% and around 42 minutes to charge from 0% to 100% in one go. Expect a battery life of up to 2 days depending upon your usage.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro also runs on Android 11 with MIUI 13.0.2 user interface on top. The security patch available on the phone is 2022/02/01. Similar to its sibling, it doesn’t offer Android 12 out-of-the-box which can be a letdown. Nevertheless, expect the smartphone to receive Android updates soon. The user interface is smooth due to its 120 Hz refresh rate and offers better responsiveness.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro shares very identical features to its upper sibling Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, the only major difference is the lack of 5G support. It has a 120 Hz AMOLED display, 67W fast charging, 108 MP primary camera, stereo speakers, and an Helio G96 processor that performs fairly good. The 4G variant comes at a lower cost, the price starts at ₹17,999 while the 5G variant is priced at ₹20,999.