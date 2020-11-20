Redmi Note 9 5G series to launch on 26th November in China

Redmi has today officially confirmed that the company will be launching its Redmi Note 9 5G series in its home market in China on 26th November. The company has also shared a teaser poster, which reveals the upcoming phone’s design.

The poster shows the smartphone in two color options — Purple and Aqua. It also confirms that the device will come with a quad-camera setup where the sensors will be placed inside a circular housing.

While the company has not confirmed the number of devices getting launched, it is expected to launch at least two phones — Redmi Note 9 5G and Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. Another smartphone of the series is also making rounds, dubbed as Redmi Note 9T 5G, which is expected to be a global variant.

Based on the leaks so far, it seems that the Pro variant will come with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display and powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, along with 8 GB of RAM. It packs a 4,820 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

In the camera department, it is said to have a 108 MP primary sensor in the quad-camera setup. From the leaks, it’s apparent that the smartphone is a slightly tweaked version of Xiaomi’s Mi 10T Lite.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 9 5G is expected to feature a 6.53-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display. It is reportedly fueled by MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset and packs a bigger 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support.