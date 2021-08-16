Xiaomi has launched its new range of laptops in its Redmi brand, the RedmiBook 15 e-Learning Edition, and the RedmiBook 15 Pro. The RedmiBook 15 e-Learning Edition is the first-ever laptop from the company, it’s a 15.6-inch midrange laptop featuring 11th generation Intel Core-i3 1115G4 dual-core turbo clocked at 4.10 GHz, 8 GB DDR4 RAM, up to 512 GB NVMe SSD storage, and offers 10 hours of battery life. Take a look at our RedmiBook 15 e-Learning Edition laptop review.

RedmiBook 15 e-Learning Edition Specifications

Display: 15-inch (39.6 cm) Full HD display (1920 x 1080 pixels), Anti-glare protection

Audio: 2x 2.5 W stereo speakers, DTS Audio Processing App Support

1.8 kg Price: Rs 41,999 (256 GB SSD), Rs 44,999 (512 GB SSD)

Design, Display, & Build

The RedmiBook 15 e-Learning Edition is a regular-sized 15-inch Windows 10 laptop with a matte finish polycarbonate design. The design is similar to the last year’s Mi Laptops, a few things have been improved, it now comes with a webcam, and the trackpad is now larger.

It weighs 1.8 kg with 19.9 mm thickness, it’s easy to carry around, the overall build is good, and offers a nice pleasant feel. Xiaomi has used a classic minimalist design.

The display on the RedmiBook 15 e-Learning Edition uses a 15-inch (39.6 cm) Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels) screen with anti-glare protection. The lid opens and stays firmly, the hinge seems fairly strong, the display remains intact.

The keyboard looks very similar to the ones you see on the MacBooks, the keyboard is minimal, doesn’t come with a Numpad. The power button is integrated into the keyboard. The Scissor Mechanism keyboard offers very good feedback with a 1.5 mm travel key, but sadly, no backlit support.

The large trackpad looks amazing and gives you an ample amount of space to work. The quality of the trackpad is fair and works seamlessly. The clicks give you a fair experience.

Moving to the bottom, you see two long rubber grips to hold the laptop on the surface and ventilation grills. You can also see two grills at the corners which are used for bottom-firing stereo speakers each of 2 W.

The right side holds a USB 2.0 Type-A port, a 3.5 mm jack, SD Card slot, RJ-45 port, and Kensington key lock interface. The right side has a round charging port with an LED indicator, 2x USB 3.2 gen 1, and an HDMI 1.4 port.

Software & Features

The RedmiBook 15 e-Learning Edition comes with Windows 10 Home pre-installed with a few Mi apps installed – Mi Support, Mi Smart Share, MiService while the rest of the interface is clean, Xiaomi has kept the minimal apps installed.

We used it as an everyday laptop with multi-tasking, light gaming, browsing, surfing, and downloading files. The performance is smooth in our usage, there aren’t any major hiccups in terms of performance, the Windows interface is smooth and no lags were found during our usage.

The built-in Mi Smart Share allows you to transfer the files over the Wi-Fi. The Smart Share tray taskbar icon is visible at the bottom which can be used to quickly access the app, however, can be removed if not needed.

On the connectivity features, there’s Wi-Fi 802.11ac that supports dual-band 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz and the new Bluetooth version 5.0 which means you can connect multiple Bluetooth devices at once. The audio channel on the back has 2 x 2 W stereo speakers with DTS Audio support. The stereo speakers are good and offer a fair audio experience.

You have a total of three USB ports, two with USB 3.2 gen 1 and one using a USB 2.0 interface. The HDMI port uses version 1.4 and the laptop also comes with a LAN interface (RJ-45).

Hardware, Performance & Gaming

On the hardware side, the RedmiBook 15 e-Learning Edition packs a decent midrange CPU equipping Intel’s 11th generation Core i3-1115G4 dual-core processor, 6M Cache running up to 4.1 GHz. Furthermore, it is laced with 8 GB RAM (3,200 MHz) and 256 GB SSD (or 512 GB SSD) NVMe type.

The RAM isn’t upgradable which can be a setback for those who are planning to upgrade in the future, the RAM is soldered and cannot be modified or upgraded. On the flip side, the SSD storage performs great since it’s an NVMe, it has good performance and is far better than its HDD counterparts.

Even though it’s an entry-level Core-i3 laptop, Xiaomi has put an SSD storage instead of the HDD which is still found in certain laptops in this range. Eliminating the hard drive and adding an SSD improves the storage performance significantly.

About the graphics processor, the RedmiBook 15 e-Learning Edition has onboard graphics from Intel itself, the Intel UHD Graphics is an 11th generation graphics from Intel that is capable of light gaming or midrange gaming for some older titles. It doesn’t come with a dedicated GPU, it doesn’t have any variants using discrete graphics, you will find one in its Core-i5 variant laptop.

Battery Life

The battery on the RedmiBook 15 e-Learning Edition has a capacity of 46 Wh, but with a medium-size battery, it is capable of providing outstanding battery runtimes, it delivers up to 10 hours of battery life.

On the charging side, the RedmiBook 15 e-Learning Edition comes with a 65 W power adapter for charging its 46 Wh battery. The charging takes about 53 minutes to fully charge the battery from 0% to 100% while it takes about 33 minutes to charge the battery to 50%. The charging here is really quick, you get a fully charged battery in less than an hour, faster than many mobile phones.

Verdict

The RedmiBook 15 e-Learning Edition packs all the adequate features that are required for an entry-level laptop, it offers a matte finish design, a large trackpad, a great keyboard, a Full HD anti-glare display, an HD webcam, and a performance worth the price. In addition to that, the battery life runs long, as much as 10 hours on a single charge. The RedmiBook 15 e-Learning Edition is recommended for those who want a budget laptop with a good multimedia experience.

Strength

Matte finish design

Full HD anti-glare screen

Fast CPU, runs at 4.1 GHz speed

SSD storage performance is good

Impressive battery life (10 Hours)

Fast charging, from 0% to 50% in 33 minutes

Weakness