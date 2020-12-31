Reliance Jio to make all voice calls free in India starting from 1st January 2021

Reliance Jio announced that all calls from Jio to other networks in India will be free starting from 1st January 2021. The Interconnect Usage Charge (IUC) regime for domestic voice calls comes to an end.

As per directions of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Bill and Keep regime is being implemented in the country from 1 January 2021, thereby ending IUC for all domestic voice calls.

Back in September 2019, TRAI extended the timeline for implementation of the Bill & Keep regime beyond 1st January 2020, and that left Jio with no option, but to start charging its users for off-net voice calls at a rate exactly equivalent to the applicable IUC charge. However, Jio also assured its users that this charge would only continue till the time TRAI abolished IUC charges.

Jio, honoring its commitment, will now revert all off-net domestic voice call charges to zero, as soon as IUC charges are abolished, Jio will once again make all off-net domestic voice calls free, starting 1st January 2021.

“Jio stands firm on its commitment to make the common Indian the beneficiary of advanced technologies like VoLTE. Jio is a customer-obsessed organization and cares for every single user. All our users enjoy free voice calls with Jio”, Jio said in a statement.