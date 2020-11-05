How to reset Local Group Policy settings on Windows 10

If you’ve been changing settings on your computer for a long time, then there’s a high chance that you don’t remember all the changes that you have done on your system using the Local Group Policy Editor.

For whatever reason, if you want to restore default settings for all the policies on your Windows 10 computer, then here is a step-by-step guide for doing so.

How to Reset Local Group Policy settings?

Step 1: Open Command Prompt on your Windows 10 computer with administrator privileges. For this, search “cmd” in the start menu and then from the results, right-click on the Command Prompt app and click on the “Run as Administrator” option.

Step 2: In the command prompt, enter the following command:

RD /S /Q "%WinDir%System32GroupPolicyUsers" && RD /S /Q "%WinDir%System32GroupPolicy"

gpupdate /force

In this process, your system will delete the folders that store the Group Policy settings locally, and then Windows 10 will reapply the default values. Do note that if your computer is joined to an Active Directory network, then only the network administrator can control these settings.