How to force restart or shut down Apple iPad Air 5

Apple recently updated its tablets lineup with the launch of the Apple iPad Air and similar to its predecessor, the fifth-generation model also comes with an edge-to-edge display, and without the home button.

If you are among those users who are used to the home button for triggering some actions on the device or are just new to the iPad and don’t know how to restart or shut down the tablet, then here is a step-by-guide for restarting, shutting down, or force restarting Apple iPad Air 5 tablet.

How to Shut Down or Restart Apple iPad Air 5

Step 1: Press and hold down the top power button and the volume up or volume down button.

Step 2: When those two buttons are pressed for a few seconds, a slider will appear on the screen.

Step 3: Slide a finger along the on-screen slider to turn off the iPad.

To start the Apple iPad Air after it is shut down, press and hold the top power button again until the Apple logo appears and after a few seconds, the tablet will start and greet you with a lock screen and you can then start using it.

For older iPads with a home button, it is possible to restart the device just by holding down the Home button and the Side button at the same time but with the Apple iPad 4 and later, the device needs to be shut down and then start again as there’s no way to restart the tablet.

How to Force Restart Apple iPad Air 5

Step 1: Press and quickly release the volume up button.

Step 2: Press and quickly release the volume down button.

Step 3: Press and hold the top Power button until a restart is initiated.

That’s it. After you have followed the above-mentioned steps, the Apple iPad Air 5 will get restarted. The same process is also applicable for the iPad Air 4, iPad Mini 6, and iPad Pro. For devices without the home button, hold on the side button instead of the top power button.