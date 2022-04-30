Apple Watch has been one of the most popular smartwatches available in the market. The company keeps on adding new features to the device regularly through software updates, ensuring a better user experience along with new features.

Starting with the watchOS 8.5, the technology giant has added a feature that allows users to restore the smartwatch using the iPhone. The new Recovery Mode on the Apple Watch using iPhone allows users to revive the bricked smartwatch without the need to visit the company’s official store or an authorized repair store.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how to quickly and easily restore the Apple smartwatch using the Apple iPhone.

How to easily restore Apple Watch using Apple iPhone

Step 1: Get your Apple Watch and plug the wearable device into the charger.

Step 2: The smartwatch will now show an animation to bring it closer to the iPhone.

Step 3: After placing the smartwatch near the Apple iPhone, double-press the side button on the wearable device, which is located below the Digital Crown.

Step 4: When a “Recover Apple Watch” pop-up message appears on the iPhone, tap on the “Continue” option.

Step 5: After that, keep following the on-screen instructions on the smartphone to complete the process.

That’s it. Once the process is completed after you have followed the above-mentioned step-by-step guide, you will be able to start using the Recovery Mode on the Apple Watch using the Apple iPhone. With this, you can revive the bricked smartwatch from Apple through the iPhone without the need for visiting Apple Store.