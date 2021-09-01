Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G goes official in India; pricing starts at ₹35,999

Samsung launched the Galaxy A52s 5G smartphone in the European market a few days ago as the upgraded version of the Galaxy A52 5G. The newly launched A-series smartphone has now made its way to the Indian market.

It features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display that offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It can also offer 800 nits peak brightness level in high brightness mode (HBM).

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC instead of the Snapdragon 750G SoC. This is the only major difference in the smartphone compared to the original model.

In the camera department, there’s a quad-camera setup on the back consisting of a 64MP primary sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide unit, a 5MP macro snapper, and a 5MP depth sensor. On the front side, the smartphone features a 32MP shooter for taking selfies and video calling.

The phone is running the Samsung One UI 3.1 which is based on the Android 11 operating system and the company has also promised 3 years of guaranteed OS updates. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery and comes with 25W fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G comes in Awesome Black, Awesome White, and Awesome Violet color options. It costs ₹35,999 for the 6GB RAM model while the 8GB RAM model is priced at ₹37,999.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Specifications

6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 800 nits brightness CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform

Adreno 642L GPU RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X RAM

128 GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage; expandable up to 1 TB OS: Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1

64 MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, + 12 MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture + 5 MP depth sensor + 5 MP macro lens Front Camera: 32 MP with f/2.2 aperture

In-display Fingerprint sensor, Samsung Pay, Dolby Atmos, IP67 ratings Connectivity: 5G (N1, N3, N5, N7, N8, N20, N28, N38, N40, N41, N66, N78 bands), Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, and NFC

5G (N1, N3, N5, N7, N8, N20, N28, N38, N40, N41, N66, N78 bands), Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, and NFC Battery: 4500mAhwith 25W fast charging

Pricing and Availability in India