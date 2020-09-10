Samsung has today launched its latest smartphone in the Galaxy M-series in the Indian market — Samsung Galaxy M51. The highlight of the device is the mammoth 7000 mAh battery which should offer days of usage.

The phone features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC.

It packs 6/8 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage. In the camera department, there’s a quad-camera setup on the back that includes a 64 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5 MP depth sensor, and a 5 MP macro lens.

On the front side, the phone comes with a 32 MP snapper for taking selfies. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. Running on Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.1 on top, the phone is powered by a massive 7000 mAh battery having 25W fast charging support.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 comes in two color options — Celestial Black and Electric Blue. The 6 GB RAM model costs ₹24,999 while the 8 GB RAM model is priced at ₹26,999. Both of them will go on sale from 18th September in India.

Samsung Galaxy M51 Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform

GPU: Adreno 618 GPU

RAM: 6/8 LPDDR4x RAM

Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage; expandable up to 512 GB

OS: Android 10 with One UI 2.1

Rear Camera: 64 MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture + 12 MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture + 5 MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 5 MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture

Front Camera: 32 MP with f/2.2 aperture

Others: Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos

Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, and USB Type-C

Colors: Celestial Black and Electric Blue

Battery: 7000 mAh with 25W fast charging

Pricing and Availability in India