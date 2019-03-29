Last month, Samsung had launched its Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) and now the South Korea-based company has launched a smaller and affordable variant of the same — Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019), which also comes with support for S-Pen.

The tablet comes with an 8-inch Full HD+ LCD display offering the same screen resolution as its bigger sibling — 1920 x 1200 pixels. The S Pen that comes with the device seems to be the one from the Galaxy Note 8 and slots into the tablet itself.

Under the hood, it is powered by the company’s own Exynos 7904 chipset — the same chipset that powers the larger model. The tablet packs 3 GB of RAM and comes with 32 GB of internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot, allowing you to expand the storage capacity up to 512 GB.

As for the camera, the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) features an 8 MP snapper on the back and a 5 MP front-facing camera sensor. For connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 5.0 LE. There’s also an optional LTE model.

It runs Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box with the company’s own Samsung One UI custom interface on top. The device is powered by a 4200 mAh battery, which the company claims can provide up to 11 hours of web browsing.

Since the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) has been silently launched, its pricing details are not yet known. The tablet will soon be available for purchase in Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and the UK.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) Specifications

CPU: Samsung Exynos 7904 octa-core SoC

Android 9.0 Pie with One UI Display: 8-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a screen resolution of 1920 × 1200 pixels

4G LTE (optional), Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB 2.0, 3.5 mm headphone jack

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) Price & Availability