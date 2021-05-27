Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite goes official in Europe

Samsung has today officially launched two of its new tablets in the European market — the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite. Both of them will be available for purchase from 18th June.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE sits between the Tab S7 and the Tab S7+ and features a 12.4-inch LCD display with a screen resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate. It also comes with S Pen for note-taking and drawing.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset and comes in two memory configurations — 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot with support for expanding storage up to 1TB.

As for the camera configuration, there’s an 8-megapixel autofocus camera with 4K 30fps video recording and a 5-megapixel front-facing fixed-focus snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

The tablet is powered by a 10,090mAh battery with support for up to 45W fast charging technology that can fully charge the device in 90 minutes. However, the company is offering only a 15W charger in the box. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G will be available in Europe from Samsung.com.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite features an 8.7-inch LCD display with 1340 x 800 pixels screen resolution and a 15:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22T chipset with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

In the camera department, there’s an 8MP camera on the back and a 2MP snapper upfront. The device comes with support for Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity along with Bluetooth 5.09, and GPS. It is powered by a 5,100mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

Pricing and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE costs £590 for the 64GB storage model and £630 for the 128GB storage variant. The device will go on sale in the UK from 18th June.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is priced at £150 for the Wi-Fi variant and £180 for the 4G LTE model. Just like the Tab S7 SE, this one too will be available for purchase in the European market from 18th June.