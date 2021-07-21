Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event confirmed for 11th August

Samsung has today officially announced its next Galaxy Unpacked event which will be held on 11th August at 10:00 AM ET and 7:00 AM PT. At the event, the South Korean giant is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphones.

Apart from those two foldable smartphones, Samsung is also expected to launch a new Galaxy smartwatch, which would be the first to use the newly combined Wear platform that was announced at Google I/O earlier this year.

Like the previous Galaxy Unpacked event, this one too will be a virtual one and more details about the livestream will be revealed soon. The company is also allowing customers to “reserve” the upcoming flagship smartphone before the official launch. Benefits for those who reserve the phone includes “increased trade-in credit and 12 months of Samsung Care+ at a discounted rate” for early reservations.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could be the first Fold-series smartphone from the company to come with S Pen stylus support. It could also become Samsung’s first device to have under-display camera technology. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to have a revamped dual-design, a vertical dual-camera setup on the back, and a larger secondary screen.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is expected to come with a rotating bezel and the Galaxy Watch Active 4 without a rotating bezel. Both the smartwatches are expected to be announced in multiple color options. Along with them, the company will also be launching the Samsung Galaxy Buds TWS earphones.