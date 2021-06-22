Samsung to hold its virtual event for MWC 2021 on 28th June

A few weeks ago, Samsung confirmed that it won’t be attending this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) in person. Instead, the South Korean giant has opted to host a virtual event during the conference.

Samsung has now confirmed that its virtual event for Mobile World Congress will be hosted on 28th June. It will take place at 07:15 pm CET (10:45 pm IST) and will be live-streamed through the company’s official YouTube channel.

In the teaser, Samsung suggests its new launches by saying that it would unveil “a vision for the future of smartwatches” at the event that “will provide new experiences for users and new opportunities for developers.” The company further noted that it “plans to present the latest technologies and innovation efforts” that could be around the “growing importance of smart device security”.

The teaser doesn’t reveal the products that the company plans to launch but it seems that a smartwatch, foldable smartphone, and a tablet could be announced at the event.

Usually, Samsung holds a ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event for launching its flagship devices but we can see a glimpse of these products before they are officially launched at the Unpacked event later this year that is speculated to take place on 8th August.