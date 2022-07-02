How to quickly add Activity ring on the lock screen of Apple iPhone

The new iOS 16 operating system for the Apple iPhone comes with tons of new features, allowing users to customize the phone as per their liking. It comes with support for having widgets on the lock screen.

Among several widgets, one of them is for showing Activity rings on the lock screen, which allows users to take a glance at the progress towards the goal during the day, without the need to access the iPhone or Apple Watch to check the goal progress.

There are basically two fitness-related widgets where one shows your activity rings, while another shows the move, exercise, and stand stats for the day, and the progress towards the goal.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how to add an activity ring widget on the lock screen of your Apple iPhone running the new iOS 16 operating system.

How to show Activity ring on the lock screen of Apple iPhone

Step 1: Open your Apple iPhone by waking it and unlocking it with Face ID or Touch ID.

Step 2: After that, long press on the lock screen to open the Lock Screen gallery.

Step 3: Tap on “Customize” on the screen where you want the activity rings to appear.

Step 4: Tap on the frame below the time to open the widgets selector.

Step 5: Add the Activity rings widget by tapping it in the suggested widgets. You can also scroll down the list of widgets and tap Fitness, and then tap the widget that you want to use.

Step 6: After you are done adding and arranging widgets, tap on the “X” in the top-right corner then tap the “Done” button.

That’s it. Once you have followed this step-by-step guide, then you have successfully added the fitness ring widget on the lock screen of your Apple iPhone running the latest iOS 16 operating system.

Although having Apple Watch shows more information, without the Apple Watch, it can still track the movements or calories burned in the Fitness application. It can also be used by setting a daily goal to track progress.